Professor Tom Meyer, “The Bible Memory Man,” will speak at the Maxwell Baptist Church, located at 177 California St., on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.
Meyer, who learned the ancient art of memorization while studying for 1,000 days in the Holy Land, will dramatically recite the New Testament Book of James and provide comments about the book based on his experiences of living in Jerusalem. Meyer, who said he has 20 complete books of the Bible memorized, has spoken the Bible from memory in over 30 states and in front of celebrities like Chuck Norris and the President of Israel. Moyer said the performance will be sure to hold the attention of both old and young alike.
The presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Maxwell Baptist Church at 438-2634 or visit www.thescripturecannotbebroken.com.