It was clear to see that the holiday spirit was alive and well in Williams on Saturday as hundreds of people braved the cold December night to attend the annual Festival of Lights Parade and Downtown Stroll.
“It seemed like a pretty decent turnout,” said event organizer Jason McMullan. “I spoke with a lot of the vendors after the event and they said there were probably twice the amount of people that there had been in previous years. And all but one vendor sold out!”
According to McMullan, this event could not and would not have happened this year without the dedicated work of many in the community of Williams.
“The success is really a tribute to the participants,” said McMullan.
The Citizens for a Better Williams committee, the organization that has hosted the event for the last 11 years, announced just weeks before the event that they would not be organizing the festivities this year.
McMullan said he reached out to the committee after he heard of the cancellation and offered to help but the organization respectfully declined.
McMullan said he still wanted to see the event happened so he organized a community meeting to gauge interest in the event.
“At the first meeting 28 people showed up and ten floats signed up,” said McMullan. From there, McMullan and his team drove in head first and rallied to keep the holiday lights shining bright in Williams for another year.
“It took determined individuals, teamwork and a lot of positiveness to get this event going,” said parade coordinator Mayra Cortez. “We had a few obstacles during the process and it seemed like every time there was an obstacle one of us had a solution. We couldn’t have done it without each other.”
According to McMullan, all of the proceeds from the event will go directly to the churches directive supportive services to fund programs including the clothes closet, food distribution, rent assistance and more.
“It all goes back to the community that made this all possible,” said McMullan.