The current public health emergency brought about by the coronavirus (COVID-19) has consumed daily life for Colusa County residents for a few weeks now. Businesses have closed, people have been laid off and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region continue to rise by the day.
Considering the unprecedented situation, it’s easy to understand how some believed the pandemic would blow over within a few weeks; but health officials urge the public to be prepared for the long haul.
The Sun-Herald reached out to various community leaders and organizations to get their perspectives on the current situation.
Denise Carter, Colusa County Board of Supervisors chairperson
“At this time, since we are a predominantly agriculture based economy I don’t have a good feel for how many residents are sheltering at home, although I know most of the over 65 are,” said Carter.
According to Carter, agriculture industry businesses are busy with planting and caring for orchards as many of the crop seasons have just begun and some of the parts/supply businesses are taking phone orders and leaving items for pickup to adjust to the social distancing recommendations.
Carter said the obvious concern moving forward is the ability to provide support for those that are very ill.
“We are thankful we have a hospital in the County, as well as the County Department of Health and Human Services, Behavioral Health, and the Sheriff, Police, local Fire Departments and ambulance paramedics working on the front lines with our constituents,” said Carter.
According to Carter, some of the patients who end up in the hospital will probably be sent out of the county for more acute care.
“I am also concerned for our small businesses that have had to close,” said Carter. “These are local owners who may not have the cash to endure multiple months of no revenue, or the desire to keep everything in place to re-open.”
Carter said many local restaurants have transitioned to serving take out during the shelter-in-place order and the support has been great.
“Thankfully, we live in a low density county, we don’t have lines to get into the grocery store, we are blessed with lots of open space,” said Carter. “Families are adjusting to the new schedule; spending time together, having meals together, playing games, learning in a different way. It will be that shared experience of what we did during the pandemic of 2020 that we will remember.”
James Gallagher, State Assemblyman (District 3)
Gallagher said that the immediate concerns are to continue to help support the healthcare system so it is ready for whatever is to come and continue to find ways to support small local businesses.
“They are hurting a ton right now,” said Gallagher. “Almost overnight, many of them were shut down or had to severely cut back thier business.”
Gallagher said while we continue to provide this immediate relief, we also need to look at the long term effects this pandemic could have.
“The longer this goes on the more destructive it will be on our economy,” said Gallagher.
According to Gallagher, the key thing right now is figuring out how to make more rapid testing widely available.
“If we know more immediately who is infected, we are better able to trace the virus,” said Gallagher. “We can target our efforts with online data and by locating hot spots.”
While we continue to live under the shelter in place order, Gallagher said we need to move into a phase of adjustment, keeping things as normal as possible for children, individuals and businesses as we continue on.
“Bottomline, we’ve all got to hunker down for right now,” said Gallagher. “That’s just reality to hold off a surge on healthcare.”
Jim Nielsen, State Senator (District 4)
Sen Jim Nielsen, District 4, said that his goal during this pandemic is to make himself more accessible than ever to the public.
“A lot of people are paying attention to what is going on and seeking information to keep themselves and their families safe,” said Nielsen. “It is especially important for me to represent the rural areas to ensure that they are not forgotten or neglected.”
According to Neilsen, while the State Capitol will be closed until April 13, he has deployed personnel to all of his district offices to be readily available for questions or concerns from his constituents.
Neilsen said that he has also been working closely with other local representatives, holding multiple conference calls to find the best solutions moving forward while providing guidance and tools for individuals to protect themselves and their families.
“We want to bring some calm to the situation and assure the public that we are going to get through this together ,” said Nielsen.
Most importantly, Nielsen said that the community as a whole needs to stay careful and cautious during this time to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“We need to stop, impede the opportunity for the spread of the virus in society,” said Neilsen.