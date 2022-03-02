The Stagehands Theater are currently casting for their upcoming production of “The Great Gatsby,” which will be performed in conjunction with the annual Virginia Yerxa Read Day in April.
“Can you act, or have you ever wanted to try your hand at being on stage, or even behind the scenes?,” read a release issued by the theater company.
According to the release, the theater company is currently looking for four males and three females between the ages of 18 and 35 for the major parts in the play.
“There are also a few other small speaking parts for slightly older actors, and we be needing between 15-30 extras for non-speaking roles at party scenes,” said organizers.
There is also a need for people to help out with wardrobe, hair and makeup in addition to lending the company circa 1920s clothing to outfit the actors for the performances.
The casting call will be held at The Stagehands Theater located inside the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, today (Wednesday) and Thursday from 6-8 p.m.
Each year since 2010, the Virginia Yerxa Community Read Committee has chosen a literary work and organized a series of community events based on the piece to promote literacy within Colusa in honor of Virginia Yerxa, whose long standing mission was to promote literacy to Colusa’s youth.
The annual Virginia Read Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, 2022.
For more information, call Sharon Reiche at 530-713-9869.