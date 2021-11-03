After a pandemic-induced hiatus, The Stangehands will return to the stage on Friday with their performance of “Always a Bridesmaid.”
The Stagehands member Devin Kelly said this is the fourth play by the trio of Jones, Hope, Wooten that The Stagehands have performed.
“They are three of the most popular and widely produced playwrights in the U.S. and specialize in Southern comedies featuring strong women character roles and smaller casts,” said Kelly. “As a small community theater, our choice of “Always A Bridesmaid” is the perfect vehicle to highlight our talented women actors. A small cast with no men – always hard to find even with no pandemic – allowed us to stage this hilarious and heartwarming production even in the face of a pandemic.”
According to Kelly, this play follows four lifelong friends who have sworn to keep the promise they made on the night of their Senior Prom: to be in each other’s weddings … no matter what.
Rehearsals began back in March 2019, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelly said the show was put on the back burner.
“This year, with all but one of the original cast members, we’re back in business and couldn’t be more excited,” said Kelly. “We began rehearsals in September and we’ve all worked together on past productions so we were able to pick back up as if no time had passed.”
Kelley said the cast is made up of six women, a director and co-director and crew of 13 who handle stage-managing, lighting, sound, set design, set construction, props, costumes, dressers, hair and make-up, publicity, ticket sales, Intermission and anything else that comes up.
“It’s very common to do two (or several) jobs and this show has been no exception,” said Kelley. “We are all volunteers with a love of theater. It’s been a true collaboration and work of love and dedication for all involved.”
Kelley said as a local non-profit theater company, the acting company is usually able to produce two plays a year, one for adults and one for children.
“We are always looking for new members and you can find us on Facebook at The Stagehands or email us at thestagehands@yahoo.com,” said Kelly.
Previously The Stagehand have performed “The Dixie Swim Club,” “The Hallelujah Girls,” and “A Doublewide Texas Christmas” by Jones, Hope, Wooten among the many shows they have produced in their more than 50 years of operation.
The Stangehands, in cooperation with Dramatists Play Services, Inc., presents, “Always a bridesmaid” at the Stagehands Theater, located at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, Nov. 5,6,12, and 13. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:15 p.m. There will also be a matinee show on Sunday, Nov. 7, with doors at 1:30 p.m. and the show at 2:15 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the door. Kelly said attendees are advised to use the Ninth Street entrance of the fairgrounds upon arrival.
For more information, visit The Stagehands Facebook page.