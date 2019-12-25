Yuletide Dinner
Today
A Yuletide Dinner will be served in Friendship Hall at the Trinity Methodist Church, located at 511 Oak St. in Colusa, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Christmas Day. This free holiday meal is open to the community and everyone is welcome to attend.For more information, contact Janet at 510-290-4323 or Elizabeth at 228-5339.
Joey Diaz
Friday
SOLD OUT: Comedian Joey Diaz will perform Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 Highway 45, starting at 8 p.m. Diaz is known for his roles in the television series “My name is Earl,” and the films, “The longest yard.” and “Taxi.” Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased on the Colusa Casino Resort website. Tables for six can also be reserved for $250. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.
The Run Up
Saturday
The musical group, “The Run Up,” will perform live on the Jack’s Place stage, inside Colusa Casino Resort located at 3770 Highway 45, from 9 p.m. until midnight. The show is free and attendees must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.
Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve Party
Tuesday, December 31
The Arbuckle Community Church, located at 700 Hillgate Road in Arbuckle, welcomes the community to bring in the “noon year,” with food, music, games, and more starting at 11 a.m. Capacity is limited to the first 100 people. Spots can be reserved by visiting the Rockin’ Noon Year;s Eve Party event page on Facebook. For more information, contact the Arbuckle Community Church at 476-2777.
New Year’s Eve with Jessie Leigh
Tuesday, December 31
Musician Jessie Leigh will perform live on the Jack’s Place stage, inside Colusa Casino Resort located at 3770 Highway 45, from 9 p.m. until midnight. The show is free and attendees must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.
