Free Fare Days
Today – Friday
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today through Friday, April 3, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Williams Unified School District special board meeting
Today
Williams Unified School District will host a special board meeting at the College and Career Center, 260 Eleventh Street, Williams, starting at 1 p.m. The College & Career Center will be open but limited seating will be available due to the six foot separation policy that will be enforced. The meeting will also be accessable online by visiting https://williams-k12-ca.zoom.us/j/949575204?pwd=dk1Ec2dsNjdXSUN2ZXBhejIxNjUxQT09 and enter the meeting ID: 949 575 204 and password 962140 or by calling 1-669-900-6833.
Planning Commission meeting
Today
CANCELED – The Colusa County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled.
Community Meeting – Grimes
Thursday
CANCELED – A series of community meetings hosted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office have been canceled until further notice. For more information, contact Sergeant Jarrod Brothers at 458-0226..
Colusa County Fair pageants deadline
Friday
All applications to participate in pageants at the 2020 Colusa County Fair are due by 5 p.m. on Friday. Applications for all pageants should be mailed to the Colusa County Fairgrounds or submitted electronically by emailing araceli@colusacounyfair.com. For more information, contact the Colusa County Fairgrounds office at 458-2641.
Arbuckle Vendor Series
Saturday
CANCELED – April’s installment of the Arbuckle Vendor Series has been cancelled. The next vendor fair is scheduled for Sept. 5.
Color Colusa Blue 5K Color Run
Saturday
POSTPONED – The forth annual Color Colusa Blue 5K Color Run, hosted by the Colusa County Child Abuse Prevention Council, has been postponed until further notice.
Family Fair
Saturday
POSTPONED – The annual Family Fair, hosted by the Colusa County Office of Education, has been postponed until further notice.
Maxwell Easter egg hunt and pancake breakfast
Saturday
CANCELED – The Maxwell Easter Egg hunt and pancake breakfast has been canceled.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, April 7
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Cancellations and closures
- The Sacramento Valley Museum is closed to the public until further notice.
- Colusa Casino Resort has extended thier temporary closure, which went into effect on March 19, until further notice.
- The Colusa County One-Stop is temporarily closed. For information or assistance, email aocanas@ncen.org or lceccon@ncen.org.
- The Williams Parks and Recreation Department announced that parks are closed until further notice due to unsanitary playground conditions related to COVID-19. Officials warn to play at your own risk.
- The Colusa County Free Library has closed all branches. All in-person library services and programs have been suspended but the library’s digital library resources will continue to be available. Additionally, all book drops will be closed and any library items that have been checked out have had their due dates extended. No late fees will accrue during our closure. For more information, call 458-7671.
- The Williams Community Center will be closed through the month of April. All events scheduled at the facility, including bingo, have been canceled until further notice.
- The Colusa County Jail, the Colusa Police Department and the Williams Police Department have suspended all in-person visits until further notice.
- The Colusa Family Action Center will be closed until April 17.
- Colusa Superior Court will be closed to the public until April 3.
- All little league activities have been suspended until at least May 11.