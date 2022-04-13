We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a special meeting followed by a regular meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 3:45 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
Plant Clinic
Friday
The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a plant clinic at Griff’s Feed and Seed, 851 Seventh Street, Colusa, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions. For more information, call 530-458-0570 or visit www.cecolusa.ucanr.edu. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.
Easter egg hunts
Saturday
– The Arbuckle Golf Course, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, will host an Easter egg hunt, starting at 9 a.m. The egg hunt will be divided into three age groups: pre-school and under, kindergarten through second grade and third and fourth graders. There will also be an appearance from the Easter Bunny. For more information, call 476-2470.
– The Colusa Lions Club will host an Easter egg hunt at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. Children pre-kindergarten through third grade can participate and prizes will be awarded in several categories. For more information, visit the Colusa Lions Club Easter egg hunt event page on Facebook.
– The Colusa Assembly of God Church, 1747 State Route 20, Colusa, will host an Easter egg hunt, starting at 11 a.m. There will also be a petting zoo, pony rides and maze for children. For more information, call 458-2585.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, April 19
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.