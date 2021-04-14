We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Free Fare Days
Today – April
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days until further notice thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Colusa County Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will meet in the large conference room located at 345 Fifth St. in Colusa, at 4 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 or visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 819 3307 2723. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when they are not speaking. To participate in the Public Input portions of the meeting, or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 632-0263 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information, call 458-0350.
Colusa Rural Firefighters Golf Tournament
Friday
The Colusa Rural Firefighters will host a golf tournament at the Colusa Golf & Country Club, 2224 State Route 20, Colusa. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the shotgun starts at 10 a.m. Registration costs $100 per person and includes lunch and drinks. Awards will be given and a raffle will be held after the tournament. For more information, call Blake Davis at 812-2663 or Heath Krug at 701-4337.
Drive-up Family Fair
Saturday
To celebrate the Month of the Young Child, the Colusa County Office of Education - Children’s Services will host a free drive-up family fair event in the parking lot at the Colusa County Fairgrounds,1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, from 10 a.m. until noon. For more information or if your organization would like to participate, contact Kayla Kennedy at kkennedy@ccoe.net.
Striped Bass Derby
Saturday – Sunday
The Nor-Cal Guides and Sportsmen’s Association will host a striped bass derby Saturday and Sunday. Weigh-Ins and lunch will be held at the Colusa Boat Ramp, 50 Tenth Street, Colusa. Registration costs $60 for juniors, $100 for those with current memberships or $125. All entries include two barbecue lunches with water, a $20 raffle ticket and entries into all categories. Cash and prizes will be awarded to top placement, including a $10,000 first place prize. For more information, call Ron Kelly at 870-1449 or Scott Hambelton at 916-997-3949.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, April 20
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.