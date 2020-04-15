We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Lynzie Lowe at llowe@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4781. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Williams City Council meeting
Today
CANCELED – The Williams City Council meeting has been canceled. The next council meeting is scheduled for May 20 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams.
Community Meeting – Maxwell
Thursday
CANCELED – A series of community meetings hosted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office have been canceled until further notice. For more information, contact Sergeant Jarrod Brothers at 458-0226.
Business Survival Webinar
Friday
The City of Colusa has created a Business Survival Webinar Series to help struggling businesses within the city during the pandemic. The first webinar, which will be held via Zoom from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., will focus on the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program and will include panelists from CEDS, SBA, Umpqua Bank, Merchants Bank of Commerce, and Tri-Counties Bank. To join the meeting, visit http://zoom.us/j/233476733.
Bobby Lee
Friday
POSTPONED – The performance of comedian Bobby at Colusa Casino Resort has been postponed. A new date has not been set at this time.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, April 21
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, April 21
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom Meetings. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 9917965596.
Cancellations and closures
- Colusa Superior Court will be closed to the public until May 4.
- Recreation at East Park Reservoir has been suspended through April 30.
- The Sacramento Valley Museum is closed to the public until further notice.
- Colusa Casino Resort has extended thier temporary closure, which went into effect on March 19, until further notice.
- The Colusa County One-Stop is temporarily closed. For information or assistance, email aocanas@ncen.org or lceccon@ncen.org.
- The Williams Parks and Recreation Department announced that parks are closed until further notice due to unsanitary playground conditions related to COVID-19. Officials warn to play at your own risk.
- The Colusa County Free Library has closed all branches. All in-person library services and programs have been suspended but the library’s digital library resources will continue to be available. Additionally, all book drops will be closed and any library items that have been checked out have had their due dates extended. No late fees will accrue during our closure. For more information, call 458-7671.
- The Williams Community Center will be closed through the month of April. All events scheduled at the facility, including bingo, have been canceled until further notice.
- The Colusa County Jail, the Colusa Police Department and the Williams Police Department have suspended all in-person visits until further notice.
- The Colusa Family Action Center will be closed until April 17.
- All little league activities have been suspended until at least May 11.