Free Fare Days
Today – Friday
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days until further notice thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Lunch Mob
Today
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at Restaurant on the Rangel, located at 221 Fifth Street in Colusa, starting at 12 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. The lunch meeting will be held in the outdoor seating area and attendees are asked to wear a mask while ordering and waiting for food. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 964 8886 7123 and password: 470390. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Chamber of Commerce Mixer
Thursday
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a mixer at the Chamber’s Business and Visitors Center, 2963 Davison Court, Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. The event, sponsored by Colusa Industrial Properties, will be catered by Don Habernero and will feature music by DJ Flatz. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
Virginia Yerxa Read Day
Saturday
A series of events are planned at Davis Ranches, 7681 Sycamore Slough Road, Colusa, to celebrate the 2021 Virgina Yerxa Read Day book selection “Watership Down,” including a self-guided story walking tour and a plein air painting class. The painting class will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. and the story walk will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. A picnic lunch will also take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with food from the Sauced food truck available for purchase. For more information, visit http://www.virginiaread.net.
Free Kids Fishing Day
Saturday
The Colusa County Fish and Game Commission is sponsoring a free kids fishing day at the Little Stony Creek day use area, Goat Mountain Road, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Rock’n the Range
Saturday
The Arbuckle Golf Club will host the “Rock’n the Range,” dinner and music event featuring The L.C. Diamonds. Tickets cost $60 and are available at the Arbuckle Golf Club, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, or at New Attitude Salon in Arbuckle. Drink tickets will also be available for purchase. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and the music will start at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show. For more information, call 476-2470.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, April 27
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Colusa County Democrats meeting
Wednesday, April 28
The Colusa County Democrats will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 6:30 p.m. Everyone interested in local Democratic Party activities is welcome to attend. No advance registration is required. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3167731282 or call in with audio only 669-900-9128 and enter meeting ID: 316 773 1282 for more information, visit colusacountydemocrats.org.