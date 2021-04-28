We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Colusa County Democrats meeting
Today
The Colusa County Democrats will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 6:30 p.m. Everyone interested in local Democratic Party activities is welcome to attend. No advance registration is required. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3167731282 or call in with audio only 669-900-9128 and enter meeting ID: 316 773 1282 for more information, visit colusacountydemocrats.org.
Williams Community Blood Drive
Thursday
The Williams Community Blood Drive will be held at the Williams Community Church, 315 Ninth Street, Williams, from 2-6 p.m. Face masks will be required to donate and appointments are requested to allow for optimal social distancing. Those that donate are asked to bring photo identification as well and eat and drink plenty of water prior to attending. To make an appointment, visit donorvitalant.org.
Swing for Scholarships Golf Tournament
Friday
Alpha Kappa Chapter of Omega Nu will host the “Swing for Scholarships,” gold tournament at the Arbuckle Golf Course, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, starting at 10 a.m. One hundred percent of the net profits will be given back to the community through scholarships and special projects. For more information or to register, visit www.tinyurl.com/2021omeganu.
78th annual Stonyford Rodeo
Friday – Sunday
The 78th annual Stonyford Rodeo, hosted by the Stony Creek Horseman’s Association, will be held Friday through Sunday at 5104 East Park Road, Stonyford. The three day event will feature several Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events in addition to amuetur events on Sunday. There will also be a parade to kick off rodeo festivities on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $7 for children, ages 7-12 at the rodeo gates on Friday and Saturday, and $5 per person for those aged 13 and older at the gates on Sunday. For more information, visit stonycreekhorsemen.org.
‘May Day Celebration’ wine tasting
Saturday
The Friends of the Colusa County Library will host a “May Day Celebration” wine tasting event to support the Colusa County Free Library at the Colusa Scout Cabin, 901 Parkhill Street, Colusa, from noon until 3 p.m. Admission includes a Friends of the Library wine glass, tasting of any or all of the wines offered by the five featured wineries and sampling of local sweet and savory snacks. Tickets cost $20 per person. For more information, email friendsofthecolusalibrary@gmail.com.