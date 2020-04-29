We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Lynzie Lowe at llowe@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4781. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Family Night
Today
CANCELED – Family Night, hosted by the Colusa Family Resource Center, has been canceled.
Karen’s House Golf Tournament
Friday
POSTPONED – The third annual Karen’s House Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for May 7, 2021. For more information, call Tootie Hackett at 701-4130, email karenshousewms@gmail.com or visit the Karen’s House Facebook page.
Stonyford Rodeo
Friday – Sunday
POSTPONED – The Stonyford Rodeo has been postponed until further notice. For more information, visit www.stonycreekhorsemen.org or follow the Stony Creek Horsemen’s Facebook page.
Arbuckle Vendor Series
Saturday
CANCELED – May’s installment of the Arbuckle Vendor Series has been cancelled. The next vendor fair is scheduled for Sept. 5.
Cast & Blast
Saturday
POSTPONED – Cast & Blast, hosted by Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co., has been postponed until further notice. For more information, call 458-4868.
Comedy Night
Saturday
CANCELED – Comedy Night, hosted by the Colusa Rural Firefighters Association, has been canceled.
Indivisible Colusa County meeting
Monday, May 4
Indivisible Colusa County will host their monthly general meetings online using the Zoom videoconferencing app, starting at 6:30 p.m. To attend the meeting virtually, advance registration is required. Interested parties can register at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/uZErf--prj8s9porZdkYfqOf0ptwCyFACw. For more information, call 454-5056.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, May 5
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Cancellations and closures
- Colusa Superior Court will be closed to the public until further notice.
- Recreation at East Park Reservoir has been suspended until further notice.
- The Sacramento Valley Museum is closed to the public until further notice.
- Colusa Casino Resort has extended thier temporary closure, which went into effect on March 19, until further notice.
- The Colusa County One-Stop is temporarily closed. For information or assistance, email aocanas@ncen.org or lceccon@ncen.org.
- The Williams Parks and Recreation Department announced that parks are closed until further notice due to unsanitary playground conditions related to COVID-19. Officials warn to play at your own risk.
- The Colusa County Free Library has closed all branches. All in-person library services and programs have been suspended but the library’s digital library resources will continue to be available. Additionally, all book drops will be closed and any library items that have been checked out have had their due dates extended. No late fees will accrue during our closure. For more information, call 458-7671.
- The Williams Community Center will be closed through the month of April. All events scheduled at the facility, including bingo, have been canceled until further notice.
- The Colusa County Jail, the Colusa Police Department and the Williams Police Department have suspended all in-person visits until further notice.
- The Colusa Family Action Center will be closed until June 30.
- All little league activities have been suspended until at least May 11.