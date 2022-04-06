We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics
Today – Thursday
A county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Colusa County Public Health, 251 E. Webster St. Colusa, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for the Pfizer vaccine. A pediatric COVID-19 Walk-In Vaccine Clinic for individuals ages 5-11 on Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. For more information, call 530-458-0399 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine.
Indivisible Colusa County meeting
Saturday
Indivisible Colusa County will hold a meeting in the Morse Conference Room at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, 738 Market Street, Colusa, starting at 10:30 a.m. Discussions will include Colusa County’s new Congressional District designation. Coffee, water and snacks will be provided.
ARC Golf Tournament
Saturday
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host their second annual golf tournament at the Arbuckle Golf Club, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle. Registration, which costs $125 per golfer or $500 per team, starts at 8 a.m. and tee time will be at 9 a.m. Breakfast and mimosas will be provided before gameplay and a dinner, raffle and prizes will follow the tournament. All proceeds from the event will benefit the restoration of the Arbuckle Train Depot. For more information, call 530-681-2532.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, April 12
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.