Free Fare Days
Today – April
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days until further notice thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Williams Unified School District special board meeting
Today
The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 7:45 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit www.zoom.com/join and enter meeting ID: 820 8941 60181 and password: 889279 or call 1-669-900-6833. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the Chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.
Planning Commission meeting
Today
The Colusa County Planning Commission will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, 543 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
ARC Golf Tournament
Friday
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host an inaugural golf tournament at the Arbuckle Golf Club, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle. Registration, which costs $100 per golfer, starts at 8:30 a.m. and the shotgun will begin at 9:30 a.m. Breakfast and mimosas will be provided before gameplay and a dinner, raffle and prizes will follow the tournament. All proceeds from the event will benefit the restoration of the Arbuckle Train Depot. For more information, call 681-2532.
Tomato Planting and Care Demonstration
Friday
The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a tomato planting and care demonstration in the Farm to School Community Garden located at Education Village, 499 Marguerite Street, Williams, starting at 10 a.m. The Master Gardeners will demonstrate how to plant, feed and water eight different varieties of tomatoes. FFor more information, call 458-0570. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.
Second Saturday Community Clean-Up
Saturday
The Farmer’s Daughter, in participation with the Virginia Yerxa Community Read Day, will host a community clean up event at the corner of Seventh and Fremont Streets in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. Community members of all ages are encouraged to participate. For more information, contact Sadie Ash at sadiebash@gmail.com.
Knights of Columbus Blood Drive
Sunday
The Knights of Columbus #2145 will host a blood drive at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 735 Ware Street, Colusa, from 8 a.m.until 12:30 p.m. Face masks will be required to donate and appointments are requested to allow for optimal social distancing. Those that donate are asked to bring photo identification as well and eat and drink plenty of water prior to attending. To make an appointment, visit donorvitalant.org.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, April 13
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.