School lunch distribution
Today-Monday, April 13
Meals provided by the Colusa County Office of Education during the school closure will be available through Thursday, April 9. On Good Friday, April 10, meals will not be distributed but an additional lunch will be included in Thursday’s meal. Distribution will be open on Monday, April 13 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. to distribute a full week’s worth of food, including milk, as there will be no other distributions the rest of the week. Beginning April, 20, meals will be distributed on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. each week until further notice. Two days worth of food will be included on Monday and Wednesdays. For more information, call 458-0350.
Colusa County Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education meeting will be held via teleconference, facilitated by Zoom, starting at 4 p.m. Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the teleconference. To listen to the meeting, call 1-669-900-9128 and enter meeting ID: 958 848 001. You can also attend the meeting by visiting https://zoom.us/j/956848001. Please mute your phone or microphone when you are not speaking. If you would like to participate in the Public Input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 632-0263 and the Chair will recognize you during the meeting when it is your turn to speak.
Community Meeting – Arbuckle
Thursday
A series of community meetings hosted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office have been canceled until further notice. For more information, contact Sergeant Jarrod Brothers at 458-0226.
Community Easter egg hunt
Saturday
CANCELED – The Community Easter egg hunt, hosted by the Williams Community Church at Valle Vista Park in Williams, has been cancelled.
The Lights Fest
Saturday
RESCHEDULED – The Lights Fest at East Park Reservoir in Stonyford has been rescheduled. A new date for the event has not been set at this time. For more information, visit The Lights, Northern California Facebook page.
Cancellations and closures
- Colusa Superior Court will be closed to the public until May 4.
- Recreation at East Park Reservoir has been suspended through April 30.
- The Sacramento Valley Museum is closed to the public until further notice.
- Colusa Casino Resort has extended thier temporary closure, which went into effect on March 19, until further notice.
- The Colusa County One-Stop is temporarily closed. For information or assistance, email aocanas@ncen.org or lceccon@ncen.org.
- The Williams Parks and Recreation Department announced that parks are closed until further notice due to unsanitary playground conditions related to COVID-19. Officials warn to play at your own risk.
- The Colusa County Free Library has closed all branches. All in-person library services and programs have been suspended but the library’s digital library resources will continue to be available. Additionally, all book drops will be closed and any library items that have been checked out have had their due dates extended. No late fees will accrue during our closure. For more information, call 458-7671.
- The Williams Community Center will be closed through the month of April. All events scheduled at the facility, including bingo, have been canceled until further notice.
- The Colusa County Jail, the Colusa Police Department and the Williams Police Department have suspended all in-person visits until further notice.
- The Colusa Family Action Center will be closed until April 17.
- All little league activities have been suspended until at least May 11.