Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at the Colusa County Office of Education, 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Concert in the Park
Thursday
Industrial Drive will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
Free Dump Day
Saturday
Caltrans will have maintenance staff at the Williams Overflow Yard, 737 N. Seventh Street, Williams from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. (or until full capacity) to accept household waste and approved debris at no charge. Other acceptable items include yard waste, tires, household appliances and mattresses. For more information, email Ramon.M.Torres@dot.ca.gov.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, August 16
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.