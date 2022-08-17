We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Lunch Mob
Today
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at Market Street Grill, 415 Market Street, Colusa, starting at 1 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 530-458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Concert in the Park
Thursday
Kaylee Starr and Casey Doss will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during the last installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
Movie Night at the Park
Thursday
Bring your blankets, beach chairs and snacks to Balfour Park, located on the corner of 10th and Hall Streets, for a movie night sponsored by the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation Department. Every other Friday night through Aug. 19 a different movie will be screened. This week’s movie is, “Sonic 2.” The film will begin at dusk, around 8:45 p.m. This free event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation Department at 476-3007.
Open Garden
Saturday
The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host an open garden event at the Donna Critchfield Memorial Demonstration Garden Garden at Education Village, 499 Marguerite Street, Williams, from 9-11 a.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to pick tomatoes, squash and flowers and ask the Master Gardeners any gardening-related questions. For more information, call 530-458-0570 or visit www.cecolusa.ucanr.edu. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.
‘Just Keep Swimming’ community swim and water safety day
Saturday
The Colusa Swim Team will host their 2nd annual community swim meet fundraiser at the Colusa Swimming Pool, 933 Parkhill Street. There will be events for all levels, floatie races, raffles, prizes and food. Registration start at 4 p.m., warm-ups begin 4:45 p.m. and the Color Guard and signing of the National Anthem will kick off the swim meet at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and include four events. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/2mvxn2hb.
Vintage Car Show
Saturday
Slough House Social will host their second annual Vintage Car Show at the restaurant, 3249 Butte Slough Road, Colusa, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Car entry fee costs $10. Admission for attendees is free and there will be food and live music. Trophies will also be awarded to participating vehicles. For more information, contact Gregg XX at sloughhousesocial@gmail.com, call 530-458-3010 or visit www.sloughhousesocial.com.
Arbuckle Community Street Dance
Saturday
The Arbuckle Community Street Dance will be held in downtown Arbuckle, on the corner of Fifth and King Streets, from 5-10 p.m. The event will include live music by the Jay Rolerz Band in addition to street vendors, carnival games with prizes, food and beverages. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Proceeds from the event will benefit Arbuckle youth sports.
Colusa Ducks Unlimited Dinner
Saturday
The Colusa Ducks Unlimited team will host a banquet at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St, Colusa, starting at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $50-140 and can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/m7uac3ws. Table prices are also available. For more information, call 530-356-6531 or email bhenderson@ducks.org.
Colusa Community Blood Drive
Wednesday, August 24
The Colusa Community Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 2-6 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged and attendees are asked to bring a photo ID, eat well and drink plenty of water prior to donating. Those that donate will receive a $6 prepaid gift card. To make an appointment, call 893-5433 or visit https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa and enter the Blood Drive Cod: SMFM012. For more information, call 530-933-0606.