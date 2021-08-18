We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Lunch Mob
Today
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at the Colusa Golf Course, 2224 State Route 20 in Colusa, starting at 12:30 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. The lunch meeting will be held in the outdoor seating area and attendees are asked to wear a mask while ordering and waiting for food. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 530 473 5389 and password: 568634. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Weedy Rice Field meetings
Thursday – Friday
The University of California Cooperative Extension Rice Farm Advisors will be at two weedy rice locations from 8-10 a.m. to show growers, PCAs and other interested parties how to spot and identify weedy rice. Weedy rice samples will be available for inspection and comparison with other weeds. Locations include 1.5 miles down Road R from the intersection of Bayliss Road and Road R in Glenn County and the south east corner of the intersection of Old Highway 99 and Cornet Lane in Colusa County. For more information, call 635-6234.
Paint Night
Thursday
Studio ABC will host a paint night at the Williams Community Center, 860 C Street, Williams, starting at 6 p.m. Registration costs $35 and includes materials and step-by-step instruction from designer Darlene Crites. For more information, visit the Studio ABC Facebook page.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Community Yard Sale
Saturday
A community yard sale will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, from 8 a.m. until about noon. For more information or to become a vendor, call 458-2641 or email araceli@colusacountyfair.com.
Community Resource Fair
Saturday
Yuba-Sutter Colusa United Way will host the 11th annual Community Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sam Brannan Park on Gray Avenue in Yuba City. The free event aims to connect residents with no- and low-cost programs and services provided by nonprofit and government organizations.
“Just Keep Swimming” community swim event
Saturday
The Colusa Swim Team will host their 2nd annual community swim meet fundraiser at the Colusa Swimming Pool, 933 Parkhill Street. There will be events for all levels, floatie races, raffles, prizes and food. Registration start at 4 p.m., warm-ups begin 4:45 p.m. and the Color Guard and signing of the National Anthem will kick off the swim meet at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and include four events. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/2mvxn2hb.
California State Championship Duck Calling Competition
Saturday – Sunday
The California State Duck Calling Competition, hosted by Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co., will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa, starting at 10 a.m. For more information, call 458-4868.
Colusa Duck Days and Sportsmans Expo
Saturday – Sunday
The city of Colusa will host the Colusa Duck Days event at the Colusa Sacramento River State Park, 50 Tenth Street, Colusa. The event will include vendors selling outdoors apparel and gear, expert presentations, a beer garden, food trucks, live music and more. There will also be a “Game of Games” cooking competition and an after party featuring live music by Township and Locked N’ Loaded on Saturday. For more information, visit www.colusaduckdays.com.
Slough House Social Car Show
Sunday
Slough House Social, 3249 Butte Slough Road, Colusa, will host their first ever car show from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The car show is open to vehicles of all ages and registration begins at 9 a.m. Trophies will be handed out at 2p p.m. Live music by Dave Earl with Kevin Zuffi will be played from 1-4 p.m. and a beer garden hosted by Feather Falls Brewing Company will be open. A portion of the proceeds from the beer garden will be donated to the Hamilton Raptor Center. For more information, email sloughhousesocial@gmail.com.
Summer Kickback Dinner
Sunday
Farmers Brewing Company will host a “Summer Kickback” dinner at the brewery, 880 County Road WW, Princeton. The dinner will be catered by Butte Creek BBQ and includes two pints of the brewery’s seasonal summer brew. Live music will be performed by Guy Gomes as well. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $50 per person and space is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.farmersbrewing.com.
Colusa Community Blood Drive
Tuesday, August 24
The First Presbyterian Church of Colusa will host the Colusa Community Blood Drive in Presbyterian Hall at the church, located at 326 Jay Street, Colusa, from 2-6 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donor.vitalant.org and enter blood drive code SMFM012.
Colusa County Democrats meeting
Wednesday, August 25
The Colusa County Democrats will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 6:30 p.m. Everyone interested in local Democratic Party activities is welcome to attend. No advance registration is required. For more information about our organization go to colusacountydemocrats.org.