We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Colusa Community Blood Drive
Today
The Colusa Community Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 2-6 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged and attendees are asked to bring a photo ID, eat well and drink plenty of water prior to donating. Those that donate will receive a $6 prepaid gift card. To make an appointment, call 893-5433 or visit https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa and enter the Blood Drive Cod: SMFM012. For more information, call 530-933-0606.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Paint & Sip
Thursday
Studio ABC will host a paint night at the Williams Community Center, 860 C Street, Williams, starting at 6 p.m. Registration costs $35 and includes materials and step-by-step instruction from designer Darlene Crites. For more information or to make a reservation, call or text Jeanie Allen Kessinger at 530-218-0795.
Circus Royal Spectacular
Thursday – Monday
The Circus Royal Spectacular will perform a show under the big top at 600 Fifth Street, Arbuckle. Shows will begin daily at 8 p.m. and matinee shows will be held on Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the Circus Royal Spectacular Facebook page.
Empire Nut Run
Saturday
The Empire Nut Fun Run will be held at 7229 Moon Bend Road, Colusa. Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. and the races will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. The event will include a one-mile fun run, a 5K and a 10K. At the finish line, participants will be greeted with a fresh grilled barbeque lunch featuring walnuts. There will also be music. The event is free to sign up for and prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finisher in each of the six age-based categories. For more information, visit www.empirenut.com.
Community Yard Sale
Saturday
A community yard sale will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information or to become a vendor, call 530-458-2641 or email araceli@colusacountyfair.com.
California State Championship Duck Calling Competition
Saturday – Sunday
The California State Duck Calling Competition, hosted by Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co., will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa, starting at 10 a.m. An outdoor expo featuring several vendors will also be onsite. For more information, call 530-458-4868.