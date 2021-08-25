We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Colusa County Democrats meeting
Today
The Colusa County Democrats will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 6:30 p.m. Everyone interested in local Democratic Party activities is welcome to attend. No advance registration is required. For more information about our organization go to colusacountydemocrats.org.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Concert in the Park
Thursday
The Cash Prophet will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, August 31
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.