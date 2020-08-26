Free Fare Days
Today – September 4
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today through Friday, September 4 thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
California Virtual Rice Field Day
Today
The University of Cooperative Extension and California Rice Research Station will host a virtual Rice Field Day from 1-3 p.m. to update attendees about variety development, disease and arthropod management, weed control, weedy rice and fertility. The virtual meeting will be held via Zoom and registration costs $20. To register, visit http://rice.ucanr.edu/?fbclid=IwAR2eDMCIoE8fMOFg7mKSBYNtAuoN8dKFheMjofZuDHCODNk3XPETlCq7XRI. For more information, email Whitney Brim-DeForest at wbrimdeforest@ucanr.edu.
Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. The market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information for the final installation of the season. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
Community Conversations webinar
Today
The City of Colusa will host a “Colusa Community Conversations” webinar at 4 p.m. Mayor Josh Hill, Colusa City Manager Jesse Cain, representatives from Cambios Design, Ed Hulbert, Colusa Industrial Properties, and Kristy Levings, Golden Oaks, will discuss the rehabilitation process of the Pirelli Building and what the next steps will look like. To join the free meeting, visit http://zoom.us/j/98313350646. For more information, visit the City of Colusa California Facebook page.
Wildfire Safety webinar
Today
Pacific Gas and Electric Company will host a safety webinar on the utility’s Community Wildfire Safety Program and the steps the company is taking to reduce the impact of Public Safety Power Shutoff events on customers and communities from 5:30-7 p.m. To join the free meeting, visit https://bit.ly/2WxivQp or call toll-free 1-866-501 6088 and enter conference code: 3567527. For more information, visit www.pge.com/.
Colusa County Democratic
Central Committee meeting
Today
The Colusa County Democratic Party will host a virtual community meeting with Congressman John Garamendi at 6 p.m. Participants must register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMlcu6qqDIqH9M0I_2k5zWg4bwJ506dUNd7. For more information, email colusacountydemocrats@gmail.com or message the Colusa County Democratic Central Committee’s Facebook page.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Second annual Vintage Fair
Saturday
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the second annual Vintage Fair at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Antiques, vintage items, repurposed creations, decorations and several cottage industries selling lotions and soaps, all of which are hand crafted and locally produced, herbs and lavender, plants and woodworking crafts items will be featured. Admission to the Arbuckle Vintage Market is free and open to the public. For more information or to become a vendor, call 681-2532.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, September 1
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, September 1
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom Meetings. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.