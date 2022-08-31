We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, September 6
CANCELED: The Glenn County Board of Supervisors meeting has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, visit www.countyofglenn.net.