Colusa County
Planning Commission meeting
Today
The Colusa County Planning Commission will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, 543 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
Virtual Coffee
Thursday
Indivisible Colusa will host a virtual coffee session via Zoom starting at 9:30 a.m. Joined by special guest Elizabeth Kelly, director of Colusa County’s Health and Human Services Department, the effects of the ongoing pandemic within the county will be discussed. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5365085716.
Princeton Unified School
District Board meeting
Thursday
The Pierce Joint Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in the PJUSD Technology Building, 540A Sixth Street, Arbuckle, starting at 5:30 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meetings will be accessible to the public via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87957033068?pwd=d1dOSGhjQjB1b1Y2NzdGTTVNZmN6Zz09 or Meeting ID: 879 5703 3068 and Password: Eagles. The meeting can also be accessed via telephone by calling 669-900-9128 and entering Meeting ID: 879 5703 3068 and Password: 566899. Public comment will be included during this regular meeting and will be heard at 6 p.m. If you would like to speak during the meeting, utilize the chat box to alert the meeting organizer. When not speaking, it is asked that all participants mute their phones by pressing *6. For more information, call 476-2892.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Ranchers Virtual Coffee Hour
Thursday
There will be a Ranchers Virtual Coffee Hour at 6:30 a.m. to catch up on how summer grazing is going and plans for this fall. To register, visit http://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=29913. The Zoom meeting link will be sent out the night before the event.
Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees special meeting
Tuesday, August 11
Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 6:30 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit https://williams-k12-ca.zoom.us/j/83242813151?pwd=cDgzcUJGS3JzbU04WVp6cGlWY0lJdz09. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the Chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.