Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St. in Arbuckle. Each Wednesday until Aug. 28, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly barbecue provided by Market Street Grill will also be available. For more information, contact the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee at arbucklerevitalization.arc@gmail.com.
Complete Count Meeting
Thursday
Colusa County has partnered with the California Complete Count 2020 Census to provide outreach throughout the county to ensure an accurate census for the county. The next Complete Count Committee meeting will be held at the Colusa Industrial Park conference room, located at 100 Sunrise Blvd. in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting is open to the public and committee members hope to get community input to revise an implementation plan that will the will be given to the State for approval in September. For more information, contact Donna Dennis at 458-0290.
Coffee With a Cop
Thursday
The Williams Police Department will host a ‘Coffee with a Cop’ session at Starbucks, located at 475 E St. in Williams, starting at 10 a.m. Join your community and local law enforcement personnel to connect over coffee and discuss issues important community issues. For more information, contact the Williams Police Department at 473-2661 or Starbucks at 473-2022.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is opened every Thursday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Movie Night in the Park
Thursday
Frankie and the Fablestones will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market streets in Colusa, as part of the summer Colusa Concerts in the Park series. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
Movie Night in the Park
Friday
Bring your blankets, beach chairs and snacks to Balfour Park, located on the corner of 10th and Hall streets, for a movie night sponsored by the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation Department. The final Movie Night in the Park for the summer will screen “Shrek.” The film is will begin at dusk, around 8:45 p.m. This free event is free and open to the public. The Arbuckle Little League snack bar will also be open for refreshment purchases. For more information, contact the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation Department at 476-3007.
Just Keep Swimming Fundraiser
Saturday
A fundraiser to help bring back the Colusa Swim Team next year will be at the Colusa Swimming Pool, located at 933 Parkhill St. The meet will include some child friendly events in addition to multiple adult specific events. The $20 per person registration fee allows each swimmer to sign up for as many events as they would like to participate in. Registration and warm-ups begin at 5 p.m. and the meet will start at 6 p.m. Prizes will be given out to adults and children with the best floaties as well as best dressed swimmer. The event will also include a snack bar, dinner and a 50/50 raffle. Donations are also being accepted from those that do not want to swim. Registration forms are available at Messeck’s Ace Hardware in Colusa, Colusa County Strength and Conditioning, Davison Drug and Tri Counties Bank. For more information, visit www.colusaswimteam.com.
Community Resource Fair
Saturday
The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s ninth annual Community Resource Fair will be held at Gauche Park, located at 421 C St. in Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Dozens of exhibitors with information on free and low cost services will be on-site. A free barbecue lunch, provided by the Early Risers Kiwanis Club, along with drawings for prizes and children’s activities will also be offered. For more information, call 743-1847, email terry@yscunitedway.org or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
Spelling and Scrabble Club
Tuesday, Aug. 20
The Colusa Library will host a morning of Scrabble play each Tuesday through Oct. 22. All skill levels welcome to attend the weekly session that is held at 738 Market St. in Colusa from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. For more information or to sign up, contact the Colusa Library at 458-0373.