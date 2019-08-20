Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St. in Arbuckle. Each Wednesday until Aug. 28, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly barbecue provided by Market Street Grill will also be available. For more information, contact the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee at arbucklerevitalization.arc@gmail.com.
Meet Miss Mo
Today
McNary-Moore Funeral Service will host a meet and greet with the newest member of their staff, Miss Mo, a grief and emotional therapy puppy in training. The event will be from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at 107 Fifth St. in Colusa. There will be door prizes, a raffle and light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact McNary-Moore Funeral Service at 458-2111.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is opened every Thursday form 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Bash for Bev
Saturday
A benefit concert, car showcase, dinner and ice cream social will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at located at 1303 10th St., starting at 2:30 p.m. Live music will begin at 3 p.m. with local favorites Nate Smith, Madison Hudson, Kaylee Starr and Township hitting the stage at the Colusa Fairgrounds Livestock Pavilion. General Admission tickets cost $45 and can be purchased at various locations around Colusa including Hoblit Motors, the Colusa Fair Office, CCI Insurance or online at www.bashforbev.com. Proceeds from the event will be schools and educational programs within Colusa County. For more information, contact Jason English at 218-7441, email jenglish@hoblit.com or visit www.bashforbev.com.
California State Butte Sink Regional Calling Contest
Saturday and Sunday
Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co. to host the annual California State Butte Sink Regional Calling Contest at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Market streets. The event will feature seminars, vendors, food and multiple calling competitions, some of which will qualify callers to compete at the World Championship in November. Participating callers need to register the day of the event, with competition entry fees ranging from free to $50. Admission for the public is free. For more information, contact Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co. at 458-4868.
Colusa County Transit Free Fare Days
Monday, Aug. 26-Friday, Aug. 30
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days Aug. 26 through Aug. 30, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call 458-0287.
Spelling and Scrabble Club
Tuesday, Aug. 27
The Colusa Library will host a morning of Scrabble play each Tuesday through Oct. 22. All skill levels welcome to attend the weekly session that is held at 738 Market St. in Colusa from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. For more information or to sign up, contact the Colusa Library at 458-0373.
Garden Chats
Tuesday, August 27
Have a garden question? The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners of Colusa County will be providing information about in home gardening at the Arbuckle Branch Library from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. The library is located at 610 King St. For more information, contact the Master Gardeners of Colusa County at 458-0570.
Colusa Community Blood Drive
Tuesday, August 27
Presbyterian Church of Colusa, located at 326 Jay St. in Colusa, will host a blood drive from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged. Individuals must weight 110 pounds and have a photo ID to donate. Those 16-17 years of age are also required to have a signed Parent Consent Form. For more information, to get a Parent Consent Form or to schedule an appointment, contact Nancy Dickson at 933-0606.