Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will open for the summer season today at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St. Each Wednesday until Aug. 28, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly barbecue provided by Market Street Grill will also be available. For more information, contact the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee at arbucklerevitalization.arc@gmail.com.
Adult Canteen
Thursday
The city of Colusa hosts this monthly luncheon to provide senior ages 60 years of age and older the opportunity to enjoy a day out with friends. Each luncheon takes place on the second Thursday of the month in the Friendship Hall at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Fifth and Oak streets from noon until 1 p.m. Lunch plates are available for $3-$4. For more information, contact the city of Colusa at 458-4941.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is opened every Thursday form 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. This week, $20 Farmers Market Coupons will be available to individuals ages 60 and older. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Concert in the Park
Thursday
Frankie and the Fablestones will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market streets in Colusa, as part of the summer Colusa Concerts in the Park series. This weeks installment is sponsored by California Family Foods. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
End of Season Ice Cream Party
Friday
The Maxwell Pool will host an end of the pool season ice cream party from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. The pool will open at 2 p.m. for a free swim day sponsored by C&C Engineering and will include games and prizes all day including raft races and hungry, hungry hippo. Bring a sock and dive for loose change spread out on the bottom on the pool. For more information, contact the Maxwell Parks and Recreation District at 501-6588.
Glow Night
Friday
The Arbuckle Golf Club will host Glow Night, a four person scramble game of golf playing in the dark. The $85 per person entry free includes 18 holes of golf played with glowing balls and a taco truck dinner. Entry forms are available at the Arbuckle Golf Club and New Attitude Salon. Space is limited. The Arbuckle Golf Club is located at 5918 Hillgate Road in Arbuckle. For more information, contact the Arbuckle Golf Club at 476-2470.
Stagehands 50th Anniversary Celebration
Saturday
The Stagehands will be celebrating their 50th anniversary at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 10th and Market Streets in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until noon. Festivities are for past, present, future members, donors, sponsors, actors, audience members or for anyone thinking about joining The Stagehands. This is a free event but attendees are asked to bring breakfast hor d’oeuvres. For more information, contact Susan Gibbs at 458-5479.
Master Gardener Workshop
Saturday
The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a gardening workshop at the Colusa Library – located at 738 Market Street in Colusa – to teach and discuss different gardening topics. Talks will be held from 10 a.m. until noon. Fall garden planting is the topic of this months discussions. This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, contact the Master Gardeners of Colusa County at 458-7671.