Williams Community Blood Drive
Today
A blood drive will be held at the Granzella’s Banquet Center, located at 457 Seventh St. in Williams, from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged. Individuals must weight 110 pounds and have a photo ID to donate. Those 16-17 years of age are also required to have a signed Parent Consent Form. For more information, to get a Parent Consent Form or to schedule an appointment, contact Marilyn Ornbaun at 473-5666 or Vitalant at 893-5433. Appointments can also be made online at www.bloodsource.org/drives by entering the location code M065.
Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St. in Arbuckle, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. For the last day of the summer season, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. Barbecue provided by Market Street Grill will be available. The Colusa County Free Library Literacy Program will also host a free book giveaway during the Farmer’s Market. For more information, contact the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee at arbucklerevitalization.arc@gmail.com.
Colusa County Transit Free Fare Days
Today-Friday
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today, Aug. 28, through August 30, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call 458-0287.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is opened every Thursday through mid September form 4-7 p.m. and is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Free Fishing Day
Saturday
The second of two yearly free fishing days offered by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be on Aug. 31. Anyone interested in trying their hand at fishing can do so without purchasing a fishing license. While anglers do not need a license, all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures still remain in effect on these license-free days of fishing. For more information, visit https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Fishing/Free-Fishing-Days.
County Stop’s Day of Support
Sunday
To show their appreciation for local law enforcement, Country Stop will be donating a portions of the profits made on Sunday, Sept. 1 to the Colusa Police Department. The store will be open on Sunday from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Store managers encourage the community to make purchases on this day to show their support. For more information, call 458-7323 or visit the store located at 619 Fremont Street in Colusa.
Labor Day
Monday, Sept. 2
Have a fun and safe Labor Day!
Spelling and Scrabble Club
Tuesday, Sept. 3
The Colusa Library will host a morning of Scrabble play each Tuesday through Oct. 22. All skill levels welcome to attend the weekly session that is held at 738 Market St. in Colusa from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. For more information or to sign up, contact the Colusa Library at 458-0373.