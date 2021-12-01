We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Angel Tree
Today
Sponsor a Colusa County child in foster care this holiday season by picking up a card off of the angel tree located at the Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children office, 131 Fifth St. in Colusa, and bring the unwrapped gifts from that card back to the office by today (Wednesday) at 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact the CAPC office at 458-7678.
CHIP’s for Kids family nominations
Today – December 10
Applications are now being accepted for the annual CHIPS for Kids Holiday Toy Drive, which distributes toys and gifts to families in need for the holidays. The Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children has been nominated to facilitate the distribution this year and will be accepting applications until Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. If selected, families will be contacted by CAPC on Friday, Dec. 17. Applications can be returned by mail or in person to the CAPC office, located at 131 Fifth Street in Colusa. For more information, to get an application, or to return an application by email, contact mcotter@colusacapc.net.
Parent Engagement Workshop
Today
The Colusa County Office of Education’s Prevention Services department will be hosting a monthly workshop for Colusa County parents. Here, participants will learn how to best support their child’s education through the lens of social emotional learning. Each month will focus on a different topic and a light dinner will be provided. Every workshop is free of charge and will be at the CCOE Education Village located at 499 Margurite Street in Williams from 6-7:30 p.m. To register or for more information, contact Claudia at 473-1350.
Nursery Rhyme Time
Friday
A Nursery Rhyme Time story time will be held at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, 738 Market Street, Colusa, on Fridays from 10:15-11 a.m. through Jan. 14, excluding holidays. This program is geared toward children 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers. Nursery rhymes help children develop language, cognitive, physical, and social/emotional skills. No registration is necessary. For more information, call Literacy Coordinator Pam DaGrossa at 530-458-0373.
Christmas Tyme in Colusa
Friday
“Christmas Tyme in Colusa,” presented by the Colusa Lions Club, the Colusa Rotary Club and the city of Colusa, will be held in downtown Colusa from 6-9 p.m. A portion of Market Street will be shut down and filled with vendors, music, crafts and a children’s play area and there will be a tree lighting ceremony at the Courthouse. Santa will join the Colusa Fire Department and take photos with children as well.
Art studio opening reception
Saturday
Salmon Bend Art Studio will host an opening reception, featuring handmade works by local artists Gabe Babcock, LK James and Roberta James, from 4-6 p.m. The event will include wine, cheese, hot cider and attendees are encouraged to dress warmly. The studio is located at 3603 Brown Road, Colusa, and will be open Saturdays and Sundays in December from 12-4 p.m.
Stonyford Christmas Faire
Saturday
The Stonyford Community Women’s Ministry will host a Christmas faire at Stonyford Community Hall, 229 Market Street, Stonyford. There will be unique and fun gift baskets, a raffle with tickets for $1 or six for $5 and more.
Hometown Holiday Stroll
Saturday
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the third annual “Hometown Holiday Stroll” at LaVanche Hursh Park, located on the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets, Arbuckle, from 4-7 p.m. The event will include a vendor fair, carriage rides through town, a gingerbread house contest, a meet and greet with Santa and more. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee Facebook page.
A Starry Night
Saturday
The Colusa County Arts Council will host the “A Starry Night” event at the Sacramento Valley Museum, 1491 E Street, Williams. The evening celebrating the arts of music and dancing will include appetizers, an open bar, dancing and live music, starting at 7 p.m. Black tie or formal dress is required. Tickets cost $150 per couple or $75 per person and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/ymm3ew8s. For more information, email blacktiecolusa@gmail.com.