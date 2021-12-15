We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Lunch Mob
Today
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at Round Table Pizza, 1031 Bridge Street, Colusa, starting at 1 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 530 473 5389 and password: 568634. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Paint Night
Thursday
Studio ABC will host a paint night at the Williams Community Center, 860 C Street, Williams, starting at 6 p.m. Registration costs $35 and includes materials and step-by-step instruction from designer Darlene Crites. For more information, visit the Studio ABC Facebook page.
Nursery Rhyme Time
Friday
A Nursery Rhyme Time story time will be held at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, 738 Market Street, Colusa, on Fridays from 10:15-11 a.m. through Jan. 14, excluding holidays. This program is geared toward children 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers. Nursery rhymes help children develop language, cognitive, physical, and social/emotional skills. No registration is necessary. For more information, call Literacy Coordinator Pam DaGrossa at 530-458-0373.
Maxwell Country Christmas
Friday
The Maxwell Parks and Recreation District and the Maxwell Auxiliary Committee will host their sixth annual “Maxwell Country Christmas,” event at the town Christmas tree lot on Oak Street in Maxwell. Vendors will line the street at 5 p.m. and the tractor lights parade will begin at 6 p.m. For more information or to participate, contact Kyle Miller at 530-501-6588 or email maxwellparkandrecs@gmail.com.
Wreaths Across America
Saturday
– Join the Colusa Cemetery District as the honor National Wreaths Across America Day with a ceremony to remember, honor and teach in honor of local veterans. The ceremony will be held at the Colusa Cemetery, located at 974 Wilson Ave. in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Cemetery District at 458-2650.
– The Stonyford Indian Valley Cemetery, 5031 Walkup Road, Stonyford, will host a ceremony starting at 10 a.m. and volunteers are welcome to come and lay wreaths. For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Free Fare Days
Monday, December 20 – Thursday, December 30
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days through Thursday, Dec. 30, excluding the holiday closures of Dec. 24 and 27. These free fare days are sponsored by a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at https://tinyurl.com/uyu9b7j9. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.