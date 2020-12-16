We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Free Fair Days
Today – December 31
DISCONTINUED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today through the end of the year thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Coat Drive
Today – Saturday
Farmer’s Brewing Co., 880 County Road WW, Princeton, will host a coat drive at the brewery through Dec. 19 to benefit children and teens from the Boys & Girls Club of Hamilton City this holiday season. New coat donations can be dropped off during taproom hours and those that donate will receive 10 percent off draft sales during their visit. The taproom is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, call 982-2016.
‘A Christmas Story’ Drive Thru Christmas Experience
Today – Saturday
CANCELED: The ‘A Christmas Story’ Drive Thru Christmas Experience at Colusa Assembly of God has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Virtual Town Hall
Today
Pacific Gas and Electric Company will host a virtual town hall meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. to discuss ongoing safety work to prevent wildfires. The meeting will include a brief presentation and an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide feedback. To join the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/2JWoDP3 or call toll-free 8444-738-1853 and enter conference ID: 9968387. The meeting can also be accessed by visiting www.pge.com/firesafetywebinars.
Maxwell Country Christmas
Friday
The Maxwell Parks and Recreation District will host its fifth annual “Maxwell Country Christmas,” on Oak Street in Maxwell, from 6-9 p.m. Vendors will line the street at 5 p.m. and the tractor lights parade will begin at 6 p.m. For more information or to participate, contact Kyle Miller at 501-6588.
Winter Wonderland Parade
Friday
Stonyrose Heritage Society will host a Christmas parade along Market Street in Stonyford, starting at 5 p.m. Due to the current regional stay-at-home order, the parade route has been extended and residents are encouraged to enjoy the parade from their home. For more information, call 963-3534.
Wreaths Across America
Saturday
Multiple Wreaths Across America ceremonies will be held in Colusa County The program aims to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach youth about the value of freedom, according to the Wreaths Across America website.
Here are the details:
– The Colusa Cemetery, 974 Wilson Ave. in Colusa, will host a ceremony at 9 a.m.
– The Stonyford Indian Valley Cemetery, 5031 Walkup Road, Stonyford, will livestream a ceremony starting at 11 a.m. but volunteers are welcome to come and lay wreaths.
For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Colusa Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting
Monday, December 21
The Colusa Unified School District Board of Trustees will host a meeting at the CUSD District Office, 745 Tenth Street in Colusa, starting at 5:15 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 885 1309 3744 and passcode: 266658. For more information, call the superintendent’s office at 458-7791.
Board of Supervisors special meeting
Monday, December 21
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. to discuss a closed session agenda item. For more information, call 458-0508.