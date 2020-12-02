We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fair Days
Today – December 31
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today through the end of the year thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
CHIP’s for Kids family nominations
Today – Thursday
Applications are now being accepted for the annual CHIPS for Kids Holiday Toy Drive, which distributes toys and gifts to families in need for the holidays. The Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children has been nominated to facilitate the distribution this year and will be accepting applications until Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. If selected, families will be contacted by CAPC on Friday, Dec. 11. Applications can be returned by mail or in person to the CAPC office, located at 131 Fifth Street in Colusa. For more information, to get an application, or to return an application by email, contact cbowers@colusacapc.net.
Angel Tree
Today – Thursday
Sponsor a Colusa County child in foster care this holiday season by picking up a card off of the angel tree located at the Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children office, 131 Fifth St. in Colusa, and bring the unwrapped gifts from that card back to the office by Thursday, Dec. 3, at 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact the CAPC office at 458-7678 or email cbowers@colusacapc.net.
Planning Commission meeting
Today
The Colusa County Planning Commission will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, 543 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Coat Drive
Thursday – December 19
Farmer’s Brewing Co., 880 County Road WW, Princeton, will host a coat drive at the brewery through Dec. 19 to benefit children and teens from the Boys & Girls Club of Hamilton City this holiday season. New coat donations can be dropped off during taproom hours and those that donate will receive 10 percent off draft sales during their visit. The taproom is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, call 982-2016.
Christmas Tyme in Colusa
Friday
CANCELED: The annual “Chrustmas Tyme in Colusa,” event, hosted by the Colusa Lions Club, Colusa Rotary CLub and the city of Colusa, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christmas Craft Fair
Saturday
The Stonyford Museum will host a Christmas Craft Fair at Town Hall, 249 Market Street, Stonyford, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. A variety of Christmas items will be sold at the event, which kicks off the facility’s yearly membership drive. For more information, call 963-3534.
Sip & Stroll
Saturday
The city of Colusa will host a small business “Sip & Stroll” event from 5-8 p.m to encourage the community to shop local. The shopping event will include a snow machine and festive window decorations and lights. Local restaurants will also be selling hot chocolate and apple cider. While shopping at participating businesses, customers will receive a Christmas Ticket. Those that fill out the ticket and drop it off in the bucket will have the chance to win a live visit from Santa. The drawing will take place Dec. 22 and Santa’s visit will be scheduled on Dec. 24. For more information, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.
Hometown Holiday Stroll
Sunday
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the second annual Hometown Holiday Stroll at LaVanche Hursh Park, located at the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, from 4-7 p.m. The event will include horse-drawn carriage rides, vendors selling an assortment of holiday gifts and more. Santa will also make an appearance to take pictures with the kids. For more information or to become a vendor, call 681-2532.
Community Economic Development Committee meeting
Monday, December 7
The Community Economic Development Committee will hold a meeting in the Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 547 Market Street, Suite 102B, Colusa, starting at 1:30 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 358503. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. For more information, call 458-0480.
The Almond Conference 2020
December 8-10
The Almond Board of California will host The Almond Conference 2020 in a virtual conference setting Dec. 8-10. The conference will include events for growers, handlers and industry partners including educational sessions, social gatherings, an exhibit hall and poster sessions. The online format will also allow for new opportunities, including the flexibility to participate in an educational session in the morning, work in the orchard in the afternoon, and attend networking events throughout the day. Registration is free. For more information or to register, visit https://almondconference.com/register.aspx.
Sustainable groundwater online workshops
December 9-10
The Glenn and Colusa Groundwater Authorities will host two sustainable groundwater online workshops. People will have the opportunity to learn and give feedback about local groundwater conditions, approaches to sustainable management criteria and groundwater sustainability project ideas. For more information, visit www.colusagroundwater.org (Colusa County) or https://bit.ly/372iXun (Glenn County).
How to join the workshops:
– Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. To join, visit https://bit.ly/3kYxoEV or call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 823 0554 0067 and the passcode is 105741.
– Thursday, Dec. 10, from 1-4 p.m. to join, visit https://bit.ly/3m10Ye7 or call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 899 1749 2421 and the passcode is 192684.