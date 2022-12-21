Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at 810 E Street, Williams, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 530 473 5389 and password: 568634. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Lunch Mob
Thursday
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at The Branded Butcher, located inside Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, starting at 12 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 530-458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
Holiday Story Walk
Thursday
The main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, 738 Market Street, Colusa, will host a “Holiday Story Walk” event from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The event is for children of all ages and attendees are encouraged to wear their pajamas for sensory activities and experiences that bring the classic holiday story “The Polar Express” to life. For more information, call 530-458-7671.
Christmas Eve services
Saturday
The Stonyford Community Church, 293 Sutter Street, Stonyford, will host their annual Christmas Eve candlelight service featuring "Twas The Night Before Christmas' presented by the SCC Children Choir, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, call 530-963-3072 or visit www.stonyfordchurch.org.
Yuletide Dinner
Sunday
The annual Yuletide Dinner will be served at Friendship Hall at the Trinity Methodist Church, located at 511 Oak St. in Colusa, from noon until 1 p.m. Christmas Day. This free holiday meal is open to the community. Meal delivery is also available for those unable to travel and will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Christmas Day. To order a meal, contact Denise at 530-908-7479. To make a donation, call Marie at 530-713-6753. For more information, contact Elizabeth at 530-228-5339.