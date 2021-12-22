We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fare Days
Today – Thursday, December 30
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days through Thursday, Dec. 30, excluding the holiday closures of Dec. 24 and 27. These free fare days are sponsored by a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at https://tinyurl.com/uyu9b7j9. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Nursery Rhyme Time
Friday
A Nursery Rhyme Time story time will be held at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, 738 Market Street, Colusa, on Fridays from 10:15-11 a.m. through Jan. 14, excluding holidays. This program is geared toward children 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers. Nursery rhymes help children develop language, cognitive, physical, and social/emotional skills. No registration is necessary. For more information, call Literacy Coordinator Pam DaGrossa at 530-458-0373.
Christmas Eve S’mores
Friday
The Churches of Colusa County will host a Christmas Eve S’mores event in the parking lot at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, starting at 6:30 p.m. The event will include a celebration of the Christmas story, the singing of carols, smores roasting and hot chocolate or cider will be available. Those that attend are advised to dress warm and to bring a chair and flashlight.
Yuletide Dinner
Saturday
The annual Yuletide Dinner will be served at Friendship Hall at the Trinity Methodist Church, located at 511 Oak St. in Colusa, from noon until 1 p.m. Christmas Day. This free holiday meal is open to the community. Meal delivery is also available for those unable to travel. To order a meal, contact Denise at 530-908-7479. For more information, contact Elizabeth at 530-228-5339.
Colusa Casino Resort Hiring Event
Monday, December 27
Colusa Casino Resort will host a hiring event in the bingo hall at the casino, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, from 12-3 p.m. During the event, there will be on-the-spot interviews and job offers. For more information, call the casino’s Human Resources Department at 530-458-6840.