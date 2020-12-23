We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Drive Thru Santa Visits
Thursday
The Williams Fire Department, 810 E Street, Williams, will host drive thru Santa visits from 1-3 p.m. Donning masks due to the pandemic, Santa, Mrs. Claus and a few elves will be handing out bags of fruit, nuts, candy and books to children in each vehicle. The Colusa County Office of Education And Literacy For All will also be there handing out free books. Attendees are asked to enter from the intersection of Eight and D Streets. For more information, call 473-2269.
Yuletide Dinner
Friday
The annual Yuletide Dinner will be served to-go at Friendship Hall at the Trinity Methodist Church, located at 511 Oak St. in Colusa, from 12-1 p.m. Christmas Day. This free holiday meal is open to the community but those interested in receiving a meal must order one in advance. Meal delivery is also available for those unable to travel. To order a meal, contact Barbara at 301-6132. For more information, contact Elizabeth at 228-5339.
NOTICE: Transit services discontinued
The Colusa County Transit Agency has temporarily discontinued services until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.