Dementia and Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group
Today
The Dementia and Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
Noon Year’s Eve Party
Saturday
The main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, 738 Market Street, Colusa, will host a “Noon Year’s Eve” party from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Ring in the “noon” year at the library with snacks and crafts. Storytime and a countdown will also begin at 11 a.m. This event is free and open to all ages. For more information, call 530-458-7671.
Pins for Paws
Saturday
A “Pins for Paws” event will be held at Riverside Lanes, 420 Main Street, Colusa. There will be two bowling sessions at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. where attendees can eat, bowl and celebrate the end of 2022. Admission costs $30 per person and includes two games, shoes and dinner. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter. For more information or to reserve a lane, call 530-458-8866.
New Year’s Day breakfast
Sunday
The Grand Island Fire Protection District will host its annual New Year’s Day breakfast at the fire station, located at 359 Main St. in Grimes, from 8-11 a.m. The meal is free but donations in any amount will be accepted. All proceeds from the meal will go towards the District’s scholarship fund. For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 530-437-2502.