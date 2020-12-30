We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Grand Island Fire Protection District’s Pancake Breakfast
Friday
The Grand Island Fire Protection District will host their annual New Year’s Day breakfast at the station, located at 359 Main St. in Grimes, from 8-11 a.m. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the meal will be served by the firemen this year instead of the traditional serve-yourself buffet and masks will be required. There will also be a curbside option available for those that have trouble with mobility. The meal is free but donations in any amount will be accepted. All proceeds from the meal will go towards the District’s scholarship fund. For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 437-2502.
Airport Advisory Committee meeting
Monday, January 4
The Colusa County Airport Advisory Committee will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, 543 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 1:30 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Indivisible Colusa County meeting
Monday, January 4
Indivisible Colusa County will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 6:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5365085716. For more information, visit indivisiblecolusa.org.
NOTICE: Transit services discontinued
The Colusa County Transit Agency has temporarily discontinued services until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NOTICE: Ag Commissioner’s Office closed
The Colusa County Office of the Agricultural Commissioner and Sealer of Weights and Measurements will be closed until Jan. 4, 2021.
National Wildlife Refuges
Ongoing
National Wildlife Refuges – including the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge located at 752 County Road 99W, Willows, and the Colusa National Wildlife Refuge at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa – are open year-round. The auto tour and wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset and the visitor center/headquarters is open (November through February) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. everyday. Some activities include the visitor center (at the Sacramento NWR), auto tour, observation platform, trails, photography and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (within the designated area). For more information on the Colusa NWR, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa. For more information on the Sacramento NWR, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento.