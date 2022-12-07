Christmas Luncheon
Thursday
The California Retired Teachers of Sutter, Yuba and Colusa County will hold their Christmas luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, starting at 11:30 a.m. The event will feature a special Christmas program by local jazz pianist Dan C. Damon. The luncheon costs $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation, call Carolyn Davis at 530-674-3509 0r Donna Smith at 530-674-3928.
Community Christmas Choir performances
Thursday – Sunday
The Community Christmas Choir will be performing various Christmas concerts around the county this week. Performances are scheduled for: Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Arbuckle United Methodist Church, located at 600 Pendleton St. in Arbuckle; Friday, Dec. 9, at the Grimes Community Church, located at 350 Main St. in Grimes; and Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 511 Oak St. in Colusa. Each concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free but donations will be accepted. For more information, contact 530-228-5339.
Festival of Lights
Saturday
The Williams Community Church will host the annual “Festival of Lights” event in the Town Square Plaza, located on the corner of E and Seventh Streets in Williams, from 4-9 p.m. The event will feature a parade, a live DJ, games, a vendor fair and more. For more information, contact the Williams Community Church at 530-473-5913 or visit www.williamscommunitychurch.org.