CHIP’s for Kids family nominations
Today – Friday
Applications are now being accepted for the annual CHIPS for Kids Holiday Toy Drive, which distributes toys and gifts to families in need for the holidays. The Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children has been nominated to facilitate the distribution this year and will be accepting applications until Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. If selected, families will be contacted by CAPC on Friday, Dec. 17. Applications can be returned by mail or in person to the CAPC office, located at 131 Fifth Street in Colusa. For more information, to get an application, or to return an application by email, contact mcotter@colusacapc.net.
Nursery Rhyme Time
Friday
A Nursery Rhyme Time story time will be held at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, 738 Market Street, Colusa, on Fridays from 10:15-11 a.m. through Jan. 14, excluding holidays. This program is geared toward children 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers. Nursery rhymes help children develop language, cognitive, physical, and social/emotional skills. No registration is necessary. For more information, call Literacy Coordinator Pam DaGrossa at 530-458-0373.
Festival of Lights
Saturday
The Williams Community Church will host the “Festival of Lights” event in the Town Square Plaza, located on the corner of E and Seventh Streets in Williams, from 4-9 p.m. The event will feature a parade, a live DJ, games, a vendor fair and more. For more information, contact the Williams Community Church at 530-473-5913.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, December 14
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.