We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fair Days
Today – December 31
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today through the end of the year thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Coat Drive
Today – December 19
Farmer’s Brewing Co., 880 County Road WW, Princeton, will host a coat drive at the brewery through Dec. 19 to benefit children and teens from the Boys & Girls Club of Hamilton City this holiday season. New coat donations can be dropped off during taproom hours and those that donate will receive 10 percent off draft sales during their visit. The taproom is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, call 982-2016.
The Almond Conference 2020
Today-Thursday
The Almond Board of California will host The Almond Conference 2020 in a virtual conference setting Dec. 8-10. The conference will include events for growers, handlers and industry partners including educational sessions, social gatherings, an exhibit hall and poster sessions. The online format will also allow for new opportunities, including the flexibility to participate in an educational session in the morning, work in the orchard in the afternoon, and attend networking events throughout the day. Registration is free. For more information or to register, visit https://almondconference.com/register.aspx.
Sustainable groundwater online workshops
Today-Thursday
The Glenn and Colusa Groundwater Authorities will host two sustainable groundwater online workshops. People will have the opportunity to learn and give feedback about local groundwater conditions, approaches to sustainable management criteria and groundwater sustainability project ideas. For more information, visit www.colusagroundwater.org (Colusa County) or https://bit.ly/372iXun (Glenn County).
How to join the workshops:
– Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. To join, visit https://bit.ly/3kYxoEV or call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 823 0554 0067 and the passcode is 105741.
– Thursday, Dec. 10, from 1-4 p.m. to join, visit https://bit.ly/3m10Ye7 or call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 899 1749 2421 and the passcode is 192684.
Sacramento Valley Pest Management webinar
Today
The University of California Cooperative Extension Sutter-Yuba-Colusa will host a “Sacramento Valley Pest Management” webinar from 9 a.m.-noon. The webinar will provide pest management information and research updates on some of the major annual crops in the Sacramento Valley. The presentations are relevant to growers throughout California and are primarily focused on pest management of rice, field crops and processing tomatoes with a portion of the webinar devoted to updates on laws and regulations. People can register online and it costs $25. To register, visit http://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=20724.
Pierce Joint Unified School District Board meeting
Friday
The Pierce Joint Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in the PJUSD Technology Building, 540A Sixth Street, Arbuckle, starting at 5 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meetings will be accessible to the public via teleconference. To watch or listen, call 1-336-618-7254 and enter the pin: 720 700 145#. Public comment will be included during this regular meeting and will be heard at 6 p.m. If you would like to speak during the meeting, utilize the chat box to alert the meeting organizer. When not speaking, it is asked that all participants mute their phones by pressing *6. For more information, call 476-2892.
Colusa County Board of Education meeting
Friday
The Colusa County Board of Education will meet in the large conference room located at 345 Fifth St. in Colusa, at 4 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 or visit https://zoom.us/j/956848001 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when they are not speaking. To participate in the Public Input portions of the meeting, or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 632-0263 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information, call 458-0350.
Sip & Stroll
Saturday
The city of Colusa will host a small business “Sip & Stroll” event from 5-8 p.m to encourage the community to shop local. The shopping event will include a snow machine and festive window decorations and lights. Local restaurants will also be selling hot chocolate and apple cider. While shopping at participating businesses, customers will receive a Christmas Ticket. Those that fill out the ticket and drop it off in the bucket will have the chance to win a live visit from Santa. The drawing will take place Dec. 22 and Santa’s visit will be scheduled on Dec. 24. For more information, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.
“A Colusa Christmas Carol” Dinner Theater
Saturday
The Stonyrose Heritage Society will host the dinner theater presentation of “A Colusa Christmas Carol” at the Stonyford Town Hall, 249 Market Street, Stonyford, starting at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $25 and include an Italian dinner featuring lasagna, salad, bread and cobbler before the show. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Stonyford Museum. For more information or to purchase tickets, call or text 521-5902.
Governing Board of Maxwell Unified School District meeting
Monday, December 14
The Governing Board of Maxwell Unified School District will hold a meeting at the District Office at Maxwell Unified School District, 515 Oak St., Maxwell, at 5 p.m.
Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting
Monday, December 14
Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 6:30 p.m. that will include a public hearing To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit www.zoom.com/join and enter meeting ID: 867 5177 2707 and password: 005046 or call 1-669-900-6833. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the Chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, December 15
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Colusa County Board of Education meeting
Tuesday, December 15
The Colusa County Board of Education will meet in the large conference room located at 345 Fifth St. in Colusa, at 4 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 or visit https://zoom.us/j/956848001 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when they are not speaking. To participate in the Public Input portions of the meeting, or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 632-0263 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information, call 458-0350.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, December 15
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.