Computer Assistance Class – Arbuckle
Today
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the Arbuckle branch of the library, located at 738 King Street in Arbuckle, from 5:30-7:15 p.m. Attendees meet with the library’s technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0712 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.
Winter Posada Festival
Today
The Williams Elementary School will host a Winter-Posada Festival from 4:30 until 7 p.m. in the Williams Junior Senior High School Multipurpose Room, located at 260 11th Street in Williams. Support the local community and school programs featuring a bake sale, food and activities. Pazole and entertainment will also be provided. For more information, call 744-0003.
Family Night
Today
The Colusa Family Resource Center will host a Christmas themed family night at the center located at 131 Fifth Street in Colusa from 6-7 p.m. Attendees can enjoy holiday-inspired activities and paint their own salt dough Christmas ornament. For more information, contact the Colusa Family Resource Center at 458-7678 or visit www.colusafrc.org.
Book Wreath Making Class
Today
Natural Peace will host a book wreath making class at Market Street Grill, located at 415 Market Street in Colusa, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Class includes supplies and instruction to make your own paper wreath. Snacks, tea and water will be provided by attendees are welcome to bring their own drinks as well. Registration costs $40. For more information, message Natural Peace on Facebook or call 216-6466 and leave a message.
CHIPS for Kids family nominations
Today - December 6
Applications are now being accepted for the annual CHIPS for Kids Holiday Toy Drive, which distributes toys and gifts to families in need for the holidays. The Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children has been nominated to facilitate the distribution this year and will be accepting applications until Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. If selected, families will be contacted by CAPC on Friday, Dec. 13. Applications can be returned by mail or in person to the CAPC office, located at 131 Fifth Street in Colusa. For more information, to get an application, or to return an application by email, contact cbowers@colusacapc.net.
Holiday Food Drive
Today - December 13
Colusa High School senior Diego Arenas is hosting a holiday food drive to fight against hunger this holiday season. Donations of non-perishable food items, including water, juice, pasta, rice, canned food, bread, oatmeal, cereal, cooking oils, peanut butter and jelly, are encouraged. Several drop off locations are set up throughout the county. All items will be distributed to all seven communities in the county by the Arbuckle and Williams Family Action Centers and the Colusa Family Resource Center. For more information, contact Diego Arenas at 813-2516 or Jennifer Diaz at 458-5525.
Colusa High School Blood Drive
Thursday
A blood drive will be held outside the band room at Colusa High School, located at 901 Colus Avenue, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are recommended. Donors are asked eat and drink prior to attending and bring photo identification. Participants will receive a free Vitalant t-shirt. For more information or to make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
Christmas Tyme in Colusa
Friday
“Christmas Tyme in Colusa,” presented by the Colusa Lions Club, the Colusa Rotary Club and the city of Colusa, will be held in downtown Colusa from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. A portion of Market Street will be shut down and filled with vendors, music, crafts and a children’s play area and there will be a tree lighting ceremony at the Courthouse. Santa will join the Colusa Fire Department and take photos with children.
Crafternoon: Wood Slice Ornaments
Saturday
The main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 738 Market Street in Colusa, hosts a monthly crafting afternoon where participants can create fun projects with their in-house artist Cindy Pronsolino, each with a seasonal or holiday theme. To get into the holiday spirit, this months project will be wood slice ornaments. This is a free program offered to anyone age 16 and older. Assistance and materials are provided. For more information or to register, call Cindy Pronsolino at 458-0375.
Wreath Workshop
Saturday
The UCCE Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a wreath making class in the Community Building at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th Street in Colusa, from 10 a.m.-noon Registration costs $25 per person and all materials are included. Tickets can be purchased online at www.cecolusa.ucanr.edu/Master_Gardeners/ or at the UCCE Master Gardeners of Colusa County office, located at 100 Sunrise Boulevard, Stuite E in Colusa. For more information, contact the UCCE Master Gardeners of Colusa County at 458-0570, visit www.cecolusa.ucanr.edu/Master_Gardeners/ or follow the UCCE Master Gardeners of Colusa County on Facebook.
Community Christmas Hymn Sing
Saturday
Start the holiday with a song by joining the Community Christmas Hymn Sing at LaVanche Hursh Park, located on Main Street in Arbuckle, from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Dress in warm clothing and bring your holiday cheer. Participants are also welcome to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Music and songbooks will be provided by the Arbuckle Community Church. Hymns will include “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “The First Noel,” “Away in a Manger,” “It Came Upon at Midnight Clear,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” as well as many others. If inclement weather occurs, participants are asked to meet at the Arbuckle Community Church, located at 700 Hillgate Road in Arbuckle.
Colusa Waterfowl Legacy Dinner
Saturday
SOLD OUT – California Waterfowl will host the Colusa Waterfowl Legacy Dinner in the main exhibit hall at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th Street in Colusa, from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Enjoy live music, appetizers and a prime rib and shrimp scampi dinner. Tickets cost $ 80 per person or $150 per couple and can be purchased on the California Waterfowl Association website. All proceeds from the event will benefit the California Waterfowl Association’s Egg Salvage and Duck Banding Program. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Tiffani Fusaro at 632-9911or Drake Haugh at 790-5960.
The 23rd annual Chocolate Festival
Sunday
Join a wonderful celebration of chocolate decadence. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, located at 642 Fifth Street in Colusa, will host the 23rd annual Chocolate Festival from noon-3 p.m. All proceeds from the event will support the church’s outreach programs. For more information, contact St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 458-2470 or visit www.ststephens-colusa.org.
Hometown Holiday Stroll and Vendor Fair
Sunday
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host a “Hometown Holiday Stroll,” and vendor fair at LaVanche Hurshe Park, at located at the corner of 10th and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Hot chocolate, cookies, candy canes and more will be available. Santa will also be stoping by the park at 5 p.m. before heading around town with the Arbuckle Fire Department. In case of rain, Santa will be at the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation District office, located at 309 Fifth Street. The vendor fair will be held rain or shine. For more information or to become a vendor, contact Arbuckle Revitalization Committee members Diana Lytal at 68-2532, Elijah Rodriguez at 312-3796 or Lacey Gimple at 707-689-6399.
Computer Assistance Class – Colusa
Tuesday, December 10
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the main branch of the library, located at 738 Market Street in Colusa. From 5:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m., attendees meet with the library’s technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0712 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.
Holiday Paint Night
Tuesday, December 10
Karen’s House will host a holiday paint night at the Granzella’s Banquet Hall, located at 457 Seventh Street in Williams, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Registration costs $40 and includes all materials needed to make your masterpiece. All proceeds from the event will benefit Karen’s House, Colusa County’s first domestic violence program. For more information, contact 682-2595.