Computer Assistance Class – Maxwell
Today
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the Maxwell branch of the library, located at 34 Oak St. in Maxwell, from 5:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m. Attendees meet with the library’s technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0712 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.
Cookies, Carols and Cocoa, oh my!
Today
The Williams Community Church will host “Cookies, Carols and Cocoa, oh my!” from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Start the night off with hot soup and drinks at the church located at 315 Ninth St. in Williams. Then the group will carol around town in a flatbed truck. After caroling, cookies and hot cocoa will be available back at the church. For more information, contact the Williams Community Church at 473-5913.
Holiday Food Drive
Today
Colusa High School senior Diego Arenas is hosting a holiday food drive to fight against hunger this holiday season. Donations of non-perishable food items, including water, juice, pasta, rice, canned food, bread, oatmeal, cereal, cooking oils, peanut butter and jelly, are encouraged. Several drop off locations are set up throughout the county. All items will be distributed to all seven communities in the county by the Arbuckle and Williams Family Action Centers and the Colusa Family Resource Center. For more information, contact Diego Arenas at 813-2516 or Jennifer Diaz at 458-5525.
Phillip’s third annual Toy Drive
Today - December 13
Williams Elementary fifth grader Phillip Santillan is hosting his third annual “Phillip’s Toy Drive,” to collect toys for foster youth within Colusa County. New, unwrapped presents can be dropped off in the office of any Williams school until Friday. Donations will be collected and distributed to local foster youth.
Adult Canteen
Thursday
The city of Colusa hosts this monthly luncheon to provide senior ages 60 years of age and older the opportunity to enjoy a day out with friends. Each luncheon takes place on the second Thursday of the month in the Friendship Hall at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Fifth and Oak streets from noon-1 p.m. Lunch plates are available for $3-$4. For more information, contact the city of Colusa at 458-4941.
National Wreaths Across America Day
Saturday
Join the Colusa Cemetery District as the honor National Wreaths Across America Day with a ceremony to remember, honor and teach in honor of local veterans. The ceremony will be held at the Colusa Cemetery, located at 974 Wilson Ave. in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Cemetery District at 458-2650.
Master Gardeners Workshop
Saturday
The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a gardening workshop at the Colusa Library – located at 738 Market St. in Colusa – to teach and discuss different gardening topics. Talks will be held from 10 a.m.-noon. Poinsettia care will be the topic of this months discussions. This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, contact the Master Gardeners of Colusa County at 458-7671.
Jingle Mingle Christmas
Saturday
Loraine Joy’s Mobile Spa will host the “Jingle Mingle” Christmas shopping event at the Colusa Golf and County Club, located at 2224 State Route 20 in Colusa, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will feature 13 vendors, hors d’oeuvres and a no host bar. Donations for Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter will also be accepted. Admission is free. For more information, contact Loraine Joy at 300-2525.
Festival of Lights Parade and Downtown Stroll
Saturday
The Williams Community Church will host the “Williams Starry Night Festival of Lights”in the Town Square Plaza, located on the corner of E and Seventh streets in Williams, from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. The event will feature a tree lighting ceremony, a parade and over 20 vendors with everything from food and warm drinks to quilts, crafts and community information. For more information, contact the Williams Community Church at 473-5913.
Annual Holiday Dinner Dance
Saturday
The Dunnigan Fire Department will host its annual Holiday Dinner Dance at the station, located at 29145 Main St. in Dunnigan. Cocktails start at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing from 9 p.m.-midnight. The event will also feature live music and a raffle. Tickets cost $40 per person and can be purchased at the station Monday through Friday or at the door. New this year, tickets can also be purchased online by visiting the Dunningan Fire Protection District Facebook page. For more information, call 724-3515, email Association@DunniganFire.com or visit www.dunniganfire.com.
Free Transit Rides
Dec. 16 - Dec. 27
To celebrate 40 years of business, the Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days through Dec. 27, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Human Trafficking Awareness Event
Tuesday, December 17
Karen’s House will host a human trafficking awareness event at the Granzella’s Banquet Hall, located at 457 Seventh St. in Williams from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Guest speaker Roger Freeman, outreach and training specialist for the International Rescue Committee, will lead an informative training outlining the warning signs and things to be aware of regarding human trafficking. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 517-7507, email karenshousewms@gmail.com or visit the Karen’s House Facebook page.
Computer Assistance Class – Colusa
Tuesday, December 17
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the main branch of the library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa. From 5:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m., attendees meet with the library’s technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0712 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.