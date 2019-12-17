The Giving Tree
Today
Maxwell Future Farmers of America is collecting gift donations for children ages five through 16. Unwrapped gifts can be dropped off in the agriculture department at Maxwell High School, located at 515 Oak Street in Maxwell. Donation pick-ups can also be arranged. For more information, contact Scott Stephens at 681-0249 or email scottstephens@maxwell.k12.ca.us.
Free Fare Days
Today - Dec. 27
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days through Dec. 27, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Computer Assistant Classes – Williams
Today
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the Williams branch of the library, located at 901 E St. in Williams, from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Attendees can meet with the library’s technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0712 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.
Winterfest
Thursday
Colusa High School will host Winterfest in the Colusa High School Quad, located at 901 Colusa Ave. in Colusa, starting at 5 p.m. The event will feature crafts, music, games and a visit from Santa. For more information, contact Colusa High School at 458-2156.
Holiday Storywalk
Thursday
The Colusa County Free Library will host a holiday storywalk inspired by the movie, “The Polar Express,” at the Colusa branch, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa, from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Wear your pajamas and follow the train tracks and do activities to bring the movie to life. For more information, contact the Colusa County Free Library at 458-7671.
Computer Assistant Classes – Stonyford
Thursday
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the Stonyford branch of the library, located at 5080 Lodoga Stonyford Road in Stonyford, from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Attendees can meet with the library’s technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0712 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.
Open House
Thursday
The Fifth Street Care Home, located at 645 Fifth St. in Colusa, will host its annual open house from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Sponsored by Colusa Supportive Services, the open house will include a photo booth as well as hot chocolate and cookies to enjoy while visiting. For more information, contact Colusa Supportive Services at 458-8287.
Maxwell Country Christmas
Friday
The Maxwell Parks and Recreation District will host its fourth annual “Maxwell Country Christmas,” on Oak Street in Maxwell from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Vendors will line the street at 5 p.m. and the tractor lights parade will begin at 6 p.m. For more information or to participate, contact Kyle Miller at 501-6588.
Bobby Lee
RESCHEDULED FOR APRIL 17: Comedian Bobby Lee will perform at Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 Highway 45. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. Lee is best known for being a cast member on the television show MADtv from 2001 to 2009 in addition to his roles in the films Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, Pineapple Express and The Dictator. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased on the Colusa Casino Resort website. Tables for six can also be reserved for $250. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.
Santa on Wheels
Friday
The Colusa Firefighters Association will make their annual trip around Colusa with Santa from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, the department will escort Santa around various parts of Colusa to hand out candy canes to children. A schedule for the week is available on page six. For more information, contact the Colusa Fire Department at 458-7721.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Services
Tuesday, December 24
Multiple Candlelight Christmas Eve Services will be held across the county:
- The Arbuckle Community Church, located at 700 Hillgate Road in Arbuckle, will host a service starting at 5:30 p.m.
- The Williams Community Church, located at 315 Ninth St. in Williams, will host a service starting at 5 p.m.
