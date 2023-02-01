We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Road to Wellness training
Saturday
The Colusa County SELPA will host a “Road to Wellness” training, facilitated by Rina anuelos, LCSW, PPSC and Gemma M. Velazquez, LCSW, at CCOE’s Education Village, 499 Margurite Street, Williams, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. While the training is geared towards paraeducators, it is open to the public. Topics to be discussed include how to identify and respond to trauma, how to develop practical self can co-care skills and the neuroscience of stress response and stress management. For more information or to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/yr355v2y.
Colusa Farm Show
Tuesday, February 7
The 58th installment of the Colusa Farm Show will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Over 380 vendors will be onsite to showcase the latest farming techniques and equipment. People are advised to park at the fairgrounds or on side streets in the area, except on Eighth Street because it is a tow away zone. For more information, contact the Colusa Fairgrounds at 530-458-2641.
Colusa County Democrats meeting
Today
The Colusa County Democrats will hold a meeting at the Masonic Lodge 528 Seventh Street, Williams (On the corner of E and Seventh Street), starting at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in local Democratic Party activities is welcome to attend. No advance registration is required. For more information, visit www.colusacountydemocrats.org.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, February 7
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.