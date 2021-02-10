We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free FareDays
Today – February 26
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days until further notice thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Colusa County Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will meet in the large conference room located at 345 Fifth St. in Colusa, at 4 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 or visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 819 3307 2723. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when they are not speaking. To participate in the Public Input portions of the meeting, or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 632-0263 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information, call 458-0350.
Governing Board of Maxwell Unified School District meeting
Today
The Governing Board of Maxwell Unified School District will hold a meeting at the District Office at Maxwell Unified School District, 515 Oak St., Maxwell, at 5 p.m.
2021 Rice Growers meeting
Thursday
The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a Rice Growers Meeting via Zoom from 9 a.m.-noon. Topics will include weed management, disease management, arthropod management, bird and salmon project updates and emerging weed issues. Registration costs $12. For more information and to register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32722.
Princeton Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting
Thursday
The Princeton Joint Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in the Princeton Joint Unified School District’s Administrative Building, 473 State St., Princeton, starting at 5:30 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meetings will be accessible to the public via teleconference. To access the meeting, visit www.zoom.com/join and enter meeting ID: 875 5233 0270 and password: school or call 1-669-900-9128 and enter passcode: 645651. For more information, call 439-2261.
Cash Flow and Budgeting Workshop
Thursday
The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a Cash Flow and Budgeting Workshop via Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m. The workshop aims to help participants plan out the year – participants will need to have their numbers, such as starting cash balance, monthly numbers for sales/income and expenses to be able to participate. The cost is $10 per farm, up to three people. For more information or to register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32963.
Drive-Thru Crab Feed
Friday
Our Lady of Lourdes will host their annual crab feed at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Avenue, Colusa, from 4:30-7:30 p.m Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be drive-thru and only pre-sale tickets will be sold. For a $50 donation, attendees will receive a dinner featuring cracked crab, beans, salad and bread. There will also be door prize drawings. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 458-8208 or visit www.theollschool.com.
Colusa Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting
Monday, February 15
The Colusa Unified School District Board of Trustees will host a meeting at the CUSD District Office, 745 Tenth Street in Colusa, starting at 5:15 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 885 1309 3744 and passcode: 266658. For more information, call the superintendent’s office at 458-7791.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, February 16
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, February 16
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 963 6829 4040.
UCCE Virtual Walnut Series
Tuesday, February 16 – Wednesday, February 17
The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a virtual walnut series Feb. 16-17 from 9 a.m.-noon. Topics will include varieties, rootstocks, irrigation, nitrogen management, orchard recycling, pests, vertebrates, diseases and more. All walnut-related clientele will be able to participate for free due to the help from the event’s sponsor, the California Walnut Board. Registration ahead of the event is required. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3p1wM4g.