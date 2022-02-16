We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fare Days
Today – February 28
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days through Monday, Feb. 28. These free fare days are sponsored by a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at https://tinyurl.com/uyu9b7j9. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Lunch Mob
Today
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at Jack’s Place located inside Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, starting at 12 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
Parent Engagement Workshop
Today
The Colusa County Office of Education’s Prevention Services department will be hosting a monthly workshop for Colusa County parents. Participants will learn how to best support their child’s education through the lens of social emotional learning. Each month will focus on a different topic and a light dinner will be provided. Every workshop is free of charge and will be at the CCOE Education Village located at 499 Margurite Street in Williams from 6-7:30 p.m. To register or for more information, contact Claudia Deniz at 530-473-1350.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will meet virtually, starting at 6 p.m. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 530 473 5389 and password: 568634. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Dementia Support Group
Wednesday, February 23
The Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
Colusa County Democrats meeting
Wednesday, February 23
The Colusa County Democrats will hold a meeting via Google Meet, starting at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in local Democratic Party activities is welcome to attend. No advance registration is required. For more information, visit www.colusacountydemocrats.org.