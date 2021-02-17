We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fare Days
Today – February 26
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days until further notice thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
UCCE Virtual Walnut Series
Today
The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a virtual walnut series Feb. 16-17 from 9 a.m.-noon. Topics will include varieties, rootstocks, irrigation, nitrogen management, orchard recycling, pests, vertebrates, diseases and more. All walnut-related clientele will be able to participate for free due to the help from the event’s sponsor, the California Walnut Board. Registration ahead of the event is required. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3p1wM4g.
Colusa Groundwater Authority Board of Directors special meeting
Today
The Colusa Groundwater Authority Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at 100 Sunrise Boulevard, Suite A, Colusa, starting at 1 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 217 928 4345 and password: 453589. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-669-900-6833 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information,call 458-0719 or visit www.colusagroundwater.org.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 964 8886 7123 and password: 470390. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Pierce Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting
Thursday
The Pierce Joint Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in the PJUSD Technology Building, 540A Sixth Street, Arbuckle, starting at 5 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meetings will be accessible to the public via teleconference. To watch or listen, call 1-336-618-7254 and enter the pin: 720 700 145#. Public comment will be included during this regular meeting and will be heard at 6 p.m. If you would like to speak during the meeting, utilize the chat box to alert the meeting organizer. When not speaking, it is asked that all participants mute their phones by pressing *6. For more information, call 476-2892.
Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting
Thursday
The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 6:30 p.m. that will include a public hearing To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit www.zoom.com/join and enter meeting ID: 843 4642 7124 and password: 610609 or call 1-669-900-6833. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the Chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.
Chicken in a Barrel dinner
Saturday
Parkside United Methodist Church will host a Chicken in a Barrel dinner in the church’s social hall, located at Ninth and G Streets in Williams, from 5-7 p.m. The takeaway dinner will include chicken, rice, salad, beard and dessert. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12. Children three and under are free. For more information, call 473-5903.