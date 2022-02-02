We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Free Fare Days
Today – February 28
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days through Monday, Feb. 28. These free fare days are sponsored by a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at https://tinyurl.com/uyu9b7j9. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Colusa Farm Show
Today – Thursday
The 56th installment of the Colusa Farm Show will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Over 380 vendors will be onsite to showcase the latest farming techniques and equipment. People are advised to park at the fairgrounds or on side streets in the area, except on Eighth Street because it is a tow away zone. For more information, contact the Colusa Fairgrounds at 530-458-2641.
Farm Show Breakfast
Today
The 20th annual Colusa Farm Show Rabo AgriFinance Breakfast will take place at Saint Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware St., Colusa, starting at 7 a.m. Tickets for the breakfast cost $50 and can be purchased by calling the College of Agriculture at 530-898-3737 or online at www.agleaders.org/colusa-farm-show-breakfast. All proceeds from the event go to the Chico State College of Agriculture and the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation. For more information, call DeForest at 530-898-3737 or sdeforest@csuchico.edu.