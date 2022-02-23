We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fare Days
Ongoing
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days until further notice. These free fare days are sponsored by a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at https://tinyurl.com/uyu9b7j9. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Dementia Support Group
Today
The Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
Colusa County Democrats meeting
Today
The Colusa County Democrats will hold a meeting via Google Meet, starting at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in local Democratic Party activities is welcome to attend. No advance registration is required. For more information, visit www.colusacountydemocrats.org.
Planning for retirement webinar
Saturday
A “Planning for a Successful Retirement,” webinar will be held via Zoom, starting at 10 a.m. This pre-retirement virtual event is designed specifically for anyone near retirement and presenters include Joanna Leong and Thu Doung, CalSTRS Benefit Counselors. The event is co-sponsored by Area II Division 53 of the California Retired Teachers Association (CalRTA), which represents Colusa, Sutter, and Yuba counties, and County Offices of Education in Areas I and II. For more information, email calrta24@comcast.net.
Our Lady of Lourdes Crab Feed
Saturday
Our Lady of Lourdes School will host their annual crab feed at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Ave., Colusa, from 5:30-8 p.m. The dinner will include crab, enchiladas, salad, bread and dessert. Beer and wine will also be available and a live auction will be held. Admission is $65 per person or $120 per pair. Tables with seating for eight can also be purchased for $500 and includes two bottles of wine. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 458-8208 or visit https://tinyurl.com/2cbmkthk.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, March 1
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 530-458-0508.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, March 1
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.