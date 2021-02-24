We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fare Days
Today – February 26
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days until further notice thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
UCCE Virtual Prune Day
Today
The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a statewide Prune Day virtual event from 8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Participants will be able to hear the latest information on research and extension activities related to prune production in California. Participation is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=33075.
Working with Ranchers: A Field Guide for Agencies and Nonprofits
Today
The University of California Cooperative Extension will host “Working with Ranchers: A Field Guide for Agencies and Nonprofits” from 9-10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Topics to be discussed include basic ranch economics, general overview of ruminant nutrition and reproduction, matching the forage calendar with the production calendar, matching livestock genetics with the environment, capital costs and more. Registration costs $10 and the Zoom link will be provided upon registration. To register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=33015.
Lunch Mob
Today
The Colusa County Democrats will meet via Zoom, starting at 6:30 p.m. Everyone interested in local Democratic Party activities is welcome to attend. No advance registration is required. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3167731282 or call in with audio only 669-900-9128 and enter meeting ID: 316 773 1282. For more information, visit colusacountydemocrats.org.
California Cling Peach Day
Thursday
The University of California Cooperative Extension and California Cling Peach Board will host a virtual California Cling Peach Day event from 9 a.m.-noon. Topics will include management of brown rot; powdery mildew; peach leaf curl; bacterial blast and canker diseases of peach in California; development of new cling peach varieties and regional test of new process peach selections effects of close tree spacing over 20 years and more. To view the agenda or to register, visit www.ucanr.edu/clingpeach.
Free Family Fun Day
Sunday
Riverside Lanes, located at 420 market Street, Colusa, will host a free family fun day from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event is sponsored by Colusa Industrial Properties and children of all ages are welcome. Masks and social distancing will be required while attending. For more information, call 458-8866.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, March 2
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, March 2
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 963 6829 4040.